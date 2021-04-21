Miller tossed no-hitter for New Castle in win

By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
New Castle High’s Anthony Miller was on his game Tuesday.
Miller tossed a no-hitter to lead the Red Hurricane to an 11-0 WPIAL Section 2-4A road win over Quaker Valley.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Miller (3-0) allowed a walk with six strikeouts and a hit batter.
“Anthony pitched outstanding,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said. “For a sophomore, he pitched with complete leadership; he pitched like a veteran.
“I can’t say enough about the kid. He had complete control today.”
Miller also had two of New Castle’s 17 total hits.
Dom Fornataro paced the ‘Canes (5-2, 7-5) with four hits and Logan Gibson added three.
Dante Micaletti, Rocco Bernadina and Donny Cade collected two hits and two RBIs each.
New Castle scored a run in the first, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and seven in the sixth.
OLSH 6,
Union 1
The Scotties were limited to two hits in a Section 1-1A home loss to the Chargers.
Tyler Staub (1-2) started and took the loss. Staub worked four innings, allowing five hits and five runs — two earned — with two walks and three strikeouts.
Union (4-2, 5-5) scored its run in the fifth inning.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5-4) scored two runs in the first, two in the third, one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Mohawk 10,
Beaver Falls 0
Brady Harman delivered on the mound and at the plate for the Warriors in a Section 1-3A road victory over the Tigers.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Harman went the distance to earn the win. He gave up five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Harman added two of the Warriors’ 11 hits.
Jay Wrona and Austin McBride chipped in with two hits each for Mohawk (3-3, 4-5).
Wrona drove in three runs for the Warriors, while McBride and Harman added two each.
Mohawk plated four markers in the second and six more in the sixth.
Beaver Falls is now 1-5, 1-8.
Hopewell 2,
Ellwood City 1
The Wolverines were held to four hits in the Section 1-3A home loss to the Vikings.
Ashton Wilson recorded two of Ellwood City Lincoln’s four hits.
Ryan Gibbons started and suffered the loss. Gibbons tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three hits and two runs — one earned — with three walks and eight strikeouts.
Ellwood City (4-2, 4-8) notched a run in the third inning.
Hopewell (5-1, 8-3) scored a run in the second and another in the fifth.
Neshannock 13
Aliquippa 2 (Game 1)
Neshannock 17,
Aliquippa 0 (Game 2)
Sebastian Coiro was the winning pitcher in the first game of the Section 2-2A doubleheader.
Matthew Nativio had a single and double and Josh Pallerino provided two RBIs.
In Game 2, Pallerino was the winning pitcher, going two of the three innings. He gave up no runs and fanned four.
Pallerino had a double and three RBIs in that game.
Michael Morelli smacked two singles and had three RBIs, Michael Altmyer a single, double and two RBIs, Connor Montgomery two singles and two RBIs and J.R. Prossen chipped in two singles.
The Lancers are 4-2 in the section, 8-2 overall.
The Quips are 0-8, 0-10.
Shenango 14,
South Side 9
In a game that Wildcats coach Larry Kelly said was “one of the most bizarre I’ve ever been involved in,” the Wildcats let a 10-0 lead get away in the Section 2-2A road contest but held on for the win.
Winning pitcher Braeden D’Angelo was one out away from a five-inning no-hitter with two outs and nobody on base. Then the floodgates opened.
“A South Side player got a hit and then they got six more hits,” Kelly said. “One was a bases-loaded double but they all pretty much had eyes on them. They ended up scoring six runs.”
D’Angelo gave up seven hits and two walks while striking out four. Ethan Bintrim came in to close it out.
Shane Cato led at the plate with a double and triple and Hunter Lively added three hits, including a triple, and scored four runs. Tyler Kamerer had three singles and five RBIs, Bintrim a double, single and two RBIs, Gabe Yanssens three singles and Zach Herb two singles.
The Wildcats scored one in the first, four in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth, two in the sixth and two in the seventh.
South Side scored three in the sixth after its six-run outburst in the fifth.
Shenango is 5-1, 9-2. South Side dropped to 0-4, 4-5.
Union 11,
OLSH 0
Tyler Staub had three hits, six RBIs and two runs scored in pacing the Scotties to a Section 1-1A road win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Two of Staub’s hits were home runs, both of which being three-run shots. The first blast came in the second inning and the second was in the sixth inning. They were the first two homers of the year for Staub.
Hopewell 5,
Ellwood City 2
The Wolverines were limited to five hits in dropping a Section 1-3A road decision to the Vikings.
Noah Magill recorded three of the hits for Ellwood City Lincoln. The Wolverines committed four errors as well.
Mohawk 13,
Beaver Falls 0
Cooper Vance pitched and batted the Warriors to a Section 1-3A home win over the Tigers.
Vance picked up the win on the mound, tossing four innings. He allowed one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts. Vance also had two hits and two RBIs for Mohawk.
Shenango 8,
South Side Beaver 1
Shane Cato delivered for the Wildcats in a Section 2-2A home win over the Rams.
Cato collected three hits and three RBIs for Shenango. He also started on the mound and pitched 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. Cato (3-1) allowed four hits and one earned run, with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
New Castle 5,
Quaker Valley 1
Rocco Bernadina (2-3) reached the 100-pitch limit 62/3 innings into the game. He had 10 strikeouts, two walks and no earned runs while allowing just one hit in the win.
Wilmington 12,
Reynolds 4
Jaret Boyer improved his record to 3-0 with the five-inning performance at the Greyhounds’ field. Boyer gave up three hits, one earned run and four walks while striking out eight.
Softball
Shenango 10,
Mohawk 0
Mia Edwards shut down the Lady Warriors to send the Lady Wildcats to a Section 4-2A home win.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Edwards (9-2) allowed one hit, while striking out 12 with no walks in going the distance.
Shenango (5-1, 9-2) had five total hits. Mohawk (1-3, 1-5) made five errors.
Rhiannon Boone posted two hits for the Lady Wildcats.
Ashley DeCarbo knocked in two runs for the winners.
Shenango scored five runs in the first inning and five more in the second.
Riverside 15,
Union 3
The Lady Scots dropped a nonsection home matchup against the Lady Panthers.
Skylar Fisher had two hits for Union.
Halaena Blakley (5-6) pitched all seven innings in taking the loss. She surrendered 15 hits and six walks with six strikeouts.
The Lady Scots (5-6) scored two runs in the third and one more in the seventh.
Riverside (4-3) recorded five runs in the first, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and four more in the seventh.
Laurel 3,
Neshannock 0
Autumn Boyd went the distance to improve to 3-1 in the Section 4-2A showdown at the Laurel field.
Boyd gave up three hits, walked two and struck out nine.
Laurel scored one run in the first and two in the sixth.
Addie Deal had a first-inning homer and Boyd was 2 for 3 with a double.
Abbie Miles had a double and two RBIs, including a two-run double in the sixth to drive in Grace Kissick and Emma Jones.
“It was a well-played ballgame on both sides. Neither team had an error. I was really impressed with Neshannock,” Spartans coach Frank Duddy said.
New Castle 10,
Union 9
The Lady ‘Canes rallied with five runs in the seventh inning to knock off the host Lady Scots in a nonsection contest.
Juliana Evans, Jonalyn Wharry and Gabe Perrotta posted two hits each for the Lady ‘Canes. Evans and Perrotta provided triples as well.
Boys tennis
Neshannock teams compete
The Lancers’ doubles team of Evan Dean and Steven Schaville participated in the Section 2-2A Doubles Tournament. The event was held at Blackhawk.
The Neshannock tandem was seeded No. 5 overall.
Dean and Schaville won their round of 16 match, 10-4, over a team from Beaver. They advanced to the semifinals with a 10-5 verdict over a squad from Mars in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, the Lancers were knocked off by top-seeded Central Valley, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
Dean and Schaville will play on Wednesday at Brady’s Run Park in the consolation final. The top four teams advance to the WPIAL Doubles Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at North Allegheny High School.
“I thought the boys played and competed very well during the tournament,” Neshannock coach Chuck Dess said. “The competition really brought the best out in both of them. This experience should help during our final few weeks of match play.”
Boys track and field
Ellwood rolls
The Wolverines cruised to a 105-44 road win over Union.
Marley Schweiger (800, 1600 relay, high jump) claimed three victories for Ellwood City.
Brandon Eppinger (100, 400 relay), Ron Holmes (400 relay, triple jump) and Antonio Faraone (shot put, discus) captured two wins each for Union.
Wolverines edge foe
Ellwood City captured a 761/2-731/2 road win over New Brighton.
Girls track and field
Lady Wolverines dominate
Ellwood City notched a 106-30 road verdict over Union.
Brianna Sullivan (100, 200, 100 hurdles, 400 relay) won four events to lead the Lady Wolverines.
Gabriella Haught won three events (shot put, discus, javelin) for the Lady Scots.
New Castle splits
The Lady ‘Canes rolled to a 92 1/2-49 1/2 decision over Ambridge, but dropped an 86-64 setback to Quaker Valley. The meet was held on the Lady Bridgers’ home track.
Maria Owens (200, high jump, long jump, triple jump) won four events for New Castle.
Mohawk wins two
The Lady Warriors knocked off Neshannock (130-18) and Shenango (94-56) on the Lady Wildcats’ home course.
Hannah McDanel (100, 200, 400 relay, 1600 relay), Natalie Lape (800, 1600, 3200, 3200 relay) and Nadia Lape (400 relay, 1600 relay, long jump, triple jump) claimed four wins apiece for Mohawk.
Ellwood falls
The Lady Wolverines dropped an 87-54 road setback to New Brighton.
