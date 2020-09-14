Celebrating Senior Night prior to the season opener is part of the new normal living amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. But whether early September or late October, Wilmington High football team’s 16 seniors celebrated in style.
Senior Darren Miller manufactured a game-high 9-carry, 163-yard, 3-touchdown rushing performance and classmates Ethan Susen and Mason Reed recorded TDs of their own, as the Greyhounds humbled Greenville, 48-0, in the Region 2 lidlifter on Saturday night.
At Greyhounds Stadium, the season may be out of sync owing to the coronavirus restrictions and lifestyle changes, but Wilmington’s offense executed in mid-season form.
The Greyhounds’ ground game generated 359 yards rushing and Wilmington went for 446 overall — on only 42 plays from scrimmage.
“I thought the boys did a great job. One of the things we’re so fortunate is to have so many guys as returning starters,” began Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian. “I think due to the COVID situation we didn’t have as much practice time, especially during camp week with school starting.
“But I think that experience really paid dividends (Saturday) night, that these guys were able to operate so efficiently with less practice time and less preparation than we normally have coming into game one,” Phillian assessed.
Now running from the fullback position out of Wilmington’s wing-T offense, Miller mustered 29-, 31- and 41-yard scoring sprints. Susen scored from 4 yards out in the 1st frame, then added a 45-yard 3rd-period Pick 6.
Regarding Miller, Phillian observed, “Well, he was a halfback for us last year and he did a heckava job at the halfback position. This summer we kind’ve decided to take a look at him at fullback, and we liked what we saw. What a weapon he is comin’ up through the middle (off several traps) in this wing-T offense.”
Arguably the game’s most exciting play was authored by Reed.
On a 3rd-and-15 play from its own 24-yard line, Wilmington was seemingly headed to its initial punt of the contest. However, Reed, running an intermediate-route, square-in pattern, hauled in Caedan Bender’s pass, broke a couple tackles, then accelerated through Greenville’s secondary. The 76-yard scoring strike and Daniel Hartwell’s 5th of 6 PATs hoisted the Greyhounds lead to 35-0 by the break.
Late in the fourth frame Michel Chrastina cashed in on a 15-yard scoring sprint. Also impressive was Gage DeCaprio, who collected 42 yards on only four carries running behind center Brayden Penwell, guards Morgan Whitingand Weston Phanco, tackles Jake Chimiak and Connor Vass-Gal, and tight end Jordan Hess.
The Greyhounds were guilty of nine penalties, including several pre-snap procedural false-starts, but all are correctable, especially considering it was the season-opener. However, the Greyhounds will have to clean up those miscues as they visit two-time PIAA Class 1A kingpin Farrell next weekend at Anthony J. Paulekas Stadium.
Farrell and Wilmington will wage a home-and-home regular-season series in reconfigured District 10 Region 2. Wilmington is the four-time reigning D-10 Class 2A champion. Farrell forged five consecutive D-10 single-A crowns.
The last loss for Farrell occurred approximately one year ago when Wilmington won 40-0 at Greyhounds Stadium. The Steelers stormed to 14 consecutive conquests and a second straight commonwealth crown.
“We have a tremendous amount of respect for Farrell’s football program,” Phillian emphasized. “Coach (Amp) Pegues does a great job. They’re extremely well-coached. We’re hearing they’re very big up front and they’re certainly talented at the skill positions, so we know that we have an exceptional opponent waiting in the wings for us next week.
“But.,” Phillian continued, “it’s games like that that really get teams excited, and I know I’m just really looking forward to it.”
For Phillian, football is fun again, in spite of delayed season starts, restructured District 10 regions, and a finite number of fans permitted to watch Wilmington’s program compete.
“One of our favorite team beliefs is, ‘Focus on your vision, not your circumstances,’ and one of our visions is being out here on the football field,” Phillian related. “I remember having Google meetings and stuff with these players when they were quarantined. Nothing was certain. Then even in the summertime there was so much uncertainty. For these guys it was kind’ve ‘living on a prayer.’ But these guys believed and they kept working and through all the uncertainty they just kept showing up.
“It’s really kind’ve surreal when you think back on the uncertainty. But here we are on September 12th, standing on a football field,” Phillian continued, adding in conclusion, “As soon as the game begins, we’re just playing football. We certainly miss the fans. We talked to the players and told ‘em, ‘You know, it’s gonna be different, so we’ve gotta focus on our vision, have the right mind-set.’
“But once the game got started, that first kickoff happened, it was just business as usual, just playin’ the game of football,” Phillian summarized.
