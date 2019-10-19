HERMITAGE — Informed Darren Miller carried 41 times in Wilmington High football team’s 43-21 win over Hickory on Friday night, the two most surprised people in Hornet Stadium were Greyhounds’ coach Brandon Phillian and Darren Miller.
“Wow, I had no idea he had 41,” admitted Phillian following his Hounds’ ninth consecutive win in a season in which it has yet to trail in a game.
Wilmington concluded the regular season having outscored opponents, 391-63. Hickory’s 21-point performance was a season-high against the 'Hounds Hammer defense.
Miller came into the contest having carried 76 times — all season — though he was averaging 8.8 yards-per-carry, with eight touchdowns.
“I’m doing all right. A little banged up, but I’m doing OK. Forty one carries ... I’m doing okay,” Miller admitted with a sheepish smile. “(Phillian told me), with Ethan (Susen) still recovering from (an injury sustained) a couple weeks ago that I was going to have to have a big night with a lot of carries, so I just got ready to go and got behind the big guys.”
Miller rushed for 286 yards, tallying touchdowns of 4, 10 and 41 yards in the first, second and third quarters, respectively. The Greyhounds’ ground game totaled 400 yards, with Susen and Luke Edwards etching respective 7- and 19-yard scoring sprints. Additionally, quarterback Caelan Bender and Shane Cox collaborated on a 21-yard third-period scoring strike.
Essentially playing keep-away during the first half, Wilmington started the contest with a 16-play, 67-yard, 9-minute, 41-second series, then doubled its lead with a 12-play, 80-yard, 7-minute, 3-second sequence that was set up by Edwards’ interception. On the game-opening series, the ‘Hounds twice converted fourth-down situations to sustain the drive in spite of a pair of procedure penalties.
“Those were two critical plays early, (and) the credit goes to the big boys up front for getting enough movement so we could pick up those first downs,” Phillian said. “I thought that first drive of the game was a tone-setter, and I know it was early, but one of the big differences in this game.”
During the 24-minute first half, Hickory had just nine plays from scrimmage for 21 total yards.
Ultimately, Hickory (6-3) had just 18 yards rushing. Quarterback Michael Henwood was sacked 3 times — twice by Morgan Whiting; once by Jake Chimiak — muffed a punt that set up a Wilmington score, and Henwood had two more passes that were picked, though those were negated by flags. The Hornets also had a pair of fumbles (recovered by Weston Phanco and Mason Reed).
“Hickory’s a really, really explosive offense,” Phillian said. “Henwood does a lot, both with his legs and with his arm. So our philosophy coming in was we wanted to control the ball, shorten the game, control the clock.”
“That’s a real good team,” said Hickory coach Bill Dungee said in praise of Wilmington. “Early on, it was my fear, what they would do is come out, milk the clock, keep our offense off the field. When you get down (17-0, including Daniel Hartwell’s line-drive, 31-yard field goal with 9 seconds remaining to intermission) in the first half, that put us behind the eight-ball. Two (Wilmington) fourth downs we couldn’t get stops.
“But that’s a powerful team, that’s a really good team,” he added. “I thought we completed, and that’s what I wanted to see. We were right there with them (30-14 with 2:37 remaining in the 3rd quarter). ... We didn’t play disciplined football, and I think that was one of the biggest keys.
But Miller’s performance — while perhaps not unprecedented — was the ‘Hounds’ highlight. His paths were paved by Jon Takash, Connor Vass-Gal, Whiting, Phanco and Chimiak, as well as H-back Junior McConahy and tight end Cox.
Phillian said Miller channeled former standout Cameron Marett’s PIAA playoff performance last season against Chestnut Ridge.
“I told Darren ... he had a little bit of ‘light’ duty these last two weeks, sort of in preparation for this game,” Phillian said. “So I told Darren, ‘Remember Cameron against Chestnut Ridge; that’s kind’ve what our coaching staff envisioned here for you (Friday) night.’ He said, ‘Coach, whatever you feel our team needs, if you need me to carry the ball a bunch, I’m up for it.’
Wilmington (9-0) will have two weeks off, basically earning a bye into the District 10 championship game. Plenty of time for Miller to recuperate, as well as his backfield mate Susen, who was medically cleared for his first playing time in weeks.
Ed Farrell is assistant sports editor at the Sharon Herald.
