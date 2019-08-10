Anthony Miller propelled the Youngstown Class B 14U All-Stars to a win last night.
Miller started on the mound and recorded 10 strikeouts, while allowing just two hits with five walks in five innings in Youngstown’s 6-0 win over Guasave, Mexico in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pony League World Series. The event is being held in Washington, Pa.
Miller’s outing ended in the bottom of the sixth when he hit his pitch limit of 95 pitches. He also had a pair of hits.
Youngstown’s win gives the team a break until Monday night, when it takes on the winner of Taipei City, Chinese-Taipei and Arecibo, Puerto Rico.
Meanwhile, the loss for Mexico moves them to the elimination bracket for a matchup against Hagerstown, Md.
Youngstown broke the scoreless duel with a run in the top of the third. Youngstown got some insurance runs in the top of the sixth to take a 3-0 lead.
Miller, along with Dom Fornataro and Braeden D’Angelo, are locals competing on the Youngstown team. Fornataro and Miller attend the New Castle school district, while D’Angelo is from Shenango.
D’Angelo scored a run.
The double-elimination tournament concludes Thursday.
