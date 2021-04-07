By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Anthony Miller delivered for the New Castle High baseball team Tuesday.
And Miller did so not only at the plate, but on the mound, as well.
Miller notched three hits to lead the Red Hurricane to a 14-1 WPIAL Section 2-4A road win over the Bridgers.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Miller also started and went the distance on the mound in picking up the win. Miller (1-0) gave up six hits and one earned run with a walk and eight strikeouts.
Dante Micaletti and Dom Fornataro both recorded two hits and three RBIs for New Castle.
George Joseph and Austin Kelly contributed two RBIs each for the victors.
New Castle (1-0 section, 3-3 overall) banged out 13 hits in the win.
The ‘Canes scored a run in the first, three in the third, four in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Ambridge (1-1, 2-1) plated its marker in the first frame.
New Castle’s Nick Rogers threw a runner out trying to steal second and later picked off a runner at first base.
Riverside 4,
Neshannock 1
Colton Shaffer had three hits and an RBI for the Lancers in a Section 2-2A road loss to the Panthers.
Neshannock (1-2, 3-2) recorded six hits.
Michael Altmyer added two hits for the visitors.
Gavin Wooley (1-2) started and suffered the loss. Wooley worked 31/3 innings, allowing four hits and three runs — two earned — with three walks and three strikeouts.
Neshannock scored its run in the sixth inning.
Riverside (1-0, 2-1) tallied three runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Hopewell 7,
Mohawk 0
The Vikings broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning in a Section 1-3A decision over the Warriors.
Mohawk is now 0-1, 2-2.
The Warriors managed just four hits in the setback.
Cooper Vance started and took the loss. Vance went 41/3 innings, giving up two hits and two runs — one earned — with three walks and eight strikeouts.
Hopewell (1-0, 2-2) scored a run in the first and six more in the fifth.
Ellwood City 11,
New Brighton 4
The Wolverines erupted for seven runs in the top of the eighth inning to knock off the Lions in a Section 1-3A contest.
Ellwood City Lincoln (1-0, 1-4) broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the sixth. New Brighton (0-1, 1-3) answered with two markers in the bottom of the frame. The Lions added a tally in the seventh to force extra innings.
The Wolverines registered 11 hits.
Sam DiCaprio and James Meehan delivered three hits apiece for Ellwood City. John Biskup added a pair of hits for the winners.
Biskup, Meehan, Ryan Gibbons and Nico DeCaria knocked in two runs each.
Gibbons scored the win in relief. He gave up two hits and a run — earned — with a walk and a strikeout.
Shenango 25,
Aliquippa 2
Two big innings lifted the Wildcats to a Section 2-2A home victory over the Quips.
The game was stopped after 21/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
Shenango scored 11 runs in the first and 14 more in the second.
The Wildcats rolled up 17 hits in the win.
Ethan Bintrim picked up the win, striking out four in two innings.
Caden Cook, Braden Zeigler, Braeden D’Angelo, Gennaro Leitera and Tyler Kamerer had two hits each for Shenango.
Kamerer and Cre Calabria added triples for the Wildcats.
Wilmington 6,
West Middlesex 5, 8 innings
The Greyhounds scratched a run across in the eighth inning to upend the visiting Big Reds in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A contest.
Wilmington (1-0, 2-0) notched six total hits.
Sam Mistretta posted two hits for the Greyhounds, while Garrett Heller knocked in a pair of runs.
Rocky Serafino (1-0) picked up the win in relief. Serafino pitched two innings, giving up no hits and no runs with two walks and two strikeouts.
Wilmington scored three runs in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the eighth.
West Middlesex notched a run in the third, three in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Seton-La Salle 12,
Laurel 0
The Spartans were held without a hit in dropping a nonsection road decision to the Rebels.
Robert Herr took the loss for Laurel. He tossed two innings, allowing six hits and seven runs with four strikeouts.
Softball
Wilmington 11,
Lakeview 1
Ella Krarup collected two hits and a pair of RBIs in leading the Lady Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over Lakeview.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Krarup also belted a two-run home run in the second inning, her first blast of the season.
Beaver 2,
Shenango 0
The Lady Bobcats scored both of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs to forge a nonsection home win over the Lady Wildcats.
Mia Edwards (5-1) suffered the loss. She worked all six innings in the circle, allowing three hits and two earned runs with two walks and 15 strikeouts.
Boys tennis
Neshannock prevails
The Lancers captured a 4-1 Section 2-2A home win over Ambridge.
Evan Dean (No. 1) and Josh Urban (No. 2) earned singles wins for Neshannock.
The doubles tandems of Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (No. 1) and Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno (No. 2) also claimed wins.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 4, AMBRIDGE 1
SINGLES
1. Evan Dean (N) def. Matt Kowalsky 6-1, 6-3.
2. Josh Urban (N) def. Nick Perza 6-1, 6-4.
3. Jeremiah Giordani (A) def. Sammy Ball 6-3, 4-1 (injury default).
DOUBLES
1. Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (N) def. Xander Dowlin/Evan Waschak 6-0, 6-0.
2. Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno (N) def. Toby Dowlin/Sean Anderson 6-1, 6-0.
Wolverines sweep foe
Ellwood City captured a 5-0 Section 2-2A home verdict over Beaver Falls.
Max Kuffer (No. 1), Devin Lust (No. 2) and Tanner Tomak (No. 3) earned singles wins for the Wolverines (2-2).
The doubles teams of Mitchell Covert/Daniel Rogers (No. 1) and Grady Smith/Anthony DiBuono (No. 2) also posted victories.
Following are the results
ELLWOOD CITY 5, BEAVER FALLS 0
SINGLES
1. Max Kuffer (EC) def. Mark Hewitt 6-4, 6-2.
2. Devin Lust (EC) def. Duncan Springer 6-0, 6-0.
3. Tanner Tomak (EC) def. Julian Knight 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Mitchell Covert/Daniel Rogers (EC) def. Dakota Flatley/Jon Zippel 6-0, 6-3.
2. Grady Smith/Anthony DiBuono (EC) def. Aydin Murphy/Matt Laderer 6-1, 6-0.
Boys track and field
Mohawk rolls
Blake Lloyd, Kaleb Lloyd and Brian Cline won two events each to lead the Warriors past Beaver Falls, 99-51.
Blake Lloyd won the 800 and the 3200 relay, Kaleb Lloyd captured the 1600 and the 3200, while Brian Cline won the 300 hurdles and the long jump.
Spartans upend Lancers
Laurel rolled to a 112-35 victory over Neshannock.
Bobby Dicks (1600, 3200, 3200 relay) won three events for the Spartans.
Salvatore D’Antonio captured three victories (100, 200, long jump) for the Lancers.
Girls track and field
Lady Warriors cruise
Mohawk claimed every event in knocking off Beaver Falls, 149-0.
Hannah McDanel (100, 200, 400 relay, 1600 relay), Natalie Lape (800, 1600, 3200, 3200 relay) and Nadia Lape (400 relay, 1600 relay, long jump, triple jump) won four events each for the Lady Warriors.
Neshannock edges Laurel
The Lady Lancers held on for a 78-70 road decision over the Lady Spartans.
Neleh Nogay notched four wins (100, 200, 400 relay, 1600 relay) for the Lady Lancers.
Shannon Sauders scored three victories (800, 1600, 3200 relay) for Laurel.
