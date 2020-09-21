The New Castle High School boys cross country team raced to a third-place team finish behind Ringgold and Greensburg Salem in the Red, White, and Blue Invitational at White Oak Park.
Jonah Miller (17:05), Gavyn Hansotte (17:20.32) and Lucas Bradley (17:20.96) all earned individual medals along the way for the New Castle boys. Josh Hoerner was fourth for the ‘Canes in 18:08 and Aiden Klik rounded out the top five in 18:24.
Nate Pitzer led the way in the junior varsity race, capturing 12th overall in 20:02.
