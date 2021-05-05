By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Anthony Miller tossed a gem for the New Castle High baseball team Tuesday.
Miller went the distance on the hill for the Red Hurricane in an 11-1 nonsection road win over Neshannock.
Miller (5-1) allowed one hit and an earned run with a walk and 12 strikeouts.
“He matures each game with his pitching,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said. “It’s amazing to me how humble he is for as good as he is.
“The velocity was really strong. His curveball had a lot of break tonight. He fooled a lot of hitters with his curveball.”
The ‘Canes (9-7) collected eight hits. Dante Micaletti had two hits for the winners.
Logan Gibson notched a three-run double in the seventh inning for New Castle. He finished with three RBIs.
The ‘Canes scored two runs in the second, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and six more in the seventh.
Neshannock (10-5) plated its marker in the third.
