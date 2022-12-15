Anthony Miller is now part of a rare group of people who have gone on from New Castle High to compete athletically at the University of Notre Dame.
Miller signed his National Letter of Intent on Nov. 9 to play baseball at the Division I university.
“He’s a very hard worker. One of the hardest. Anthony, overall, going to Notre Dame speaks for itself,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said. “Anthony is a kid who, obviously, they see he’s a great member of the community, a great athlete in order to sign with them but in order to go there you have to have outstanding grades and he does. With those three put together they obviously see something good in him.”
Miller started his search for a university during his sophomore year.
“I started early,” Miller said. “The academic part was what really sold me over the phone. You go see the campus and it’s hard to pick a different school once you see Notre Dame’s campus. It’s one of the best conferences in college baseball. It really hit everything on the head for me.”
Miller’s journey to Notre Dame had its peaks and valleys along the way.
“Anthony as a sophomore got an offer from Notre Dame. This has been going on for a year and half now. The thing that happened was Notre Dame’s coaches left just recently,” Cook said. “Their head coach is now in Florida State. What happened was they left, the recruiting class was where Anthony gave me a call and said, ‘Coach, I’m not sure what going to happen here.’ They called him a couple days later and talked about bringing him to Florida State. The money wasn’t right; the situation wasn’t right with the new staff and recruits.”
During Notre Dame’s coaching changes, Miller decommitted for a time before Shawn Stiffler and the rest of Notre Dame’s new coaching staff stepped in.
“The coaching staff gave me my same offer back. I really love the new coaches too. They’re great people and great at what they do,” Miller said. “The fact that they were good people and took care of my parents on the visit sold the deal.
“From what I’ve seen they’re all awesome coaches to be in Notre Dame. They all come from successful backgrounds. They’re great people who want to make you a better person off of the field which is super important for me.”
Miller ended up not playing defense for a majority of the season due to a labrum injury that required surgery. Miller said he was given around a 40 percent chance to pitch and play the field efficiently again.
“He’s completely healed now and stronger than he was before. Anthony’s fielding and hitting is top notch,” Cook said. “He’s a leader on and off the field. The big word I like to use when I describe Anthony is humble. You talk about a kid who’s signing with Notre Dame. A kid could walk around and stick their chest out and be kind of arrogant but he doesn’t do that. He’s not a boisterous kid on the field as far as being a leader. He’s one of those guys that performs. His leadership comes from his actions. The kids buy into it and they follow him.”
Committing to Notre Dame is a confidence booster to get back to playing in the spring for Miller.
“Especially coming off my official visit two weeks ago,” he said. “It makes you want to work harder. It gives you some motivation to keep going and try to get everyone around you to that point as well. It’s an awesome place and I hope everyone can experience that.”
Miller and a finite handful of others have graduated New Castle and went on to compete at Notre Dame.
“It wasn’t something that was a deciding factor,” Miller said. “After I made my commitment there I sat back and said, ‘Oh, it’s really cool to go somewhere no one’s ever really went.’”
“You’re in the one percenter club right now. You’ve got to be fortunate to play any sport outside of high school,” Cook said. “For him to go there is a real honor for him, his family and our program in general.”
Miller plays shortstop, second base and pitches for the Red Hurricane.
“I’m kind of good at being a jack of all trades. If I had to pick something it would probably be playing middle infield,” Miller said. “The shortstop’s kind of like the quarterback. You kind of run the defense and are always talking. Everyone’s moving off of you so I like that a lot.
“I think they’re getting an awesome teammate and super hard worker that’s going to make everyone around them better. They’re bringing someone who comes to practice with a positive attitude and someone who’s willing to do anything to help his team win.”
Aside from defense, Miller is a standout hitter for New Castle.
“Anthony will spread the ball. He’s a kid you want to put up to bat in all situations,” Cook said. “Thinking of someone like that going to Division I and ACC school you think, ‘Wow, this kid’s a power hitter.’ Anthony’s not the kid to put it over the wall every time. That’s not the kid he is, he’s not a stat guy. He’s a situation kids. If he sees guys are playing him for a pull he’ll look for an outside pitch. He places the ball where it needs to go and uses his speed. He has very, very quick feet. He uses his strides for every inch he can get.”
Besides the athletic ability what else is Notre Dame getting in Miller?
“His attitude. His confidence. You have to be confident to be that good but his attitude and his friendliness...he’s just the kindest,” Cook said. “Again, I’m going to us humble. He’s the most humble human you’ll ever meet. To go up to an adult and shake their hand and look them in the eyes. He’s a young man.
“His parents do a good job on raising him. He doesn’t look down on anyone. The younger guys look up to him and he’s always willing to help out and just be an all around good person.”
