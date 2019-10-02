Miller gives 'Hounds 1-2 punch from backfield

For most high school football teams, replacing an injured starting running back would be a daunting task.
Fortunately for Wilmington High School coach Brandon Phillian, that’s a problem the Greyhounds were able to avoid. With starter Ethan Susen, Lawrence County’s fourth-leading rusher with 536 yards, out with an injury, Darren Miller stepped in to the lead back slot Friday night against Greenville.
Miller made the most of his opportunity, carrying 17 times for 127 yards and scoring on a 68-yard touchdown in the 45-0 victory. While the bulk of last year’s handoffs went to since-graduated Cameron Marett, Phillian’s approach this year was to try to more evenly distribute the carries between Susen and Miller, giving way to a 1A and 1B approach.
“Take advantage of what I get and just still contribute every play — block, fake, whatever you have to do,” Miller said of his approach to games. “I love running and playing with Ethan. He’s a great guy and a great athlete.”
Miller now has 66 totes on the season, or two more than Susen. The junior son of Autumn and Brad Miller moved into sixth place on the county rushing list after Friday night’s action. For his performance, Miller has been named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as selected by the New Castle News sports department.
“I think Darren did a terrific job,” Phillian said. “Make no mistakes about it, in some of our biggest wins of the season Darren played major roles in all of those wins. He did get more carries this week, but it wasn’t totally different.”
Phillian said his backfield duo are similar in their running styles and vision, but noted Susen is more shifty while Miller brings a more powerful approach and isn’t afraid to lower his shoulder coming through a hole.
“I think with Darren and Ethan, they’re much more similar than different as runners,” Phillian said. “They both have exceptional speed. If they get loose, most nights they’re going to break way from the defense. They see the holes extremely well. They’re much more similar than they are different.”
Before Friday’s playoff-clinching win, Miller’s two biggest games came in the season’s first two weeks in wins against Sharon and Farrell. Miller — who is a member of the peer leadership, creative writing and mock trial clubs while also being a member of the National Honor Society— said seeing his first extended varsity action against two top-tier teams to open the season was exciting. It also helped the young ‘Hounds (2-0, 6-0) gain some confidence.
“Big wins over big programs were huge for our confidence,” Miller said. “We were excited and it just makes us want to work harder. We saw that we could win so we just have to keep working and win more.”
With just three more games remaining in the regular season, the plan for Miller and Wilmington is to keep rolling.
“We want to keep winning every week no matter who the opponent is,” Miller said. “The last three games are not any different.”
For Phillian, that’s good news for the running back he says dedicated himself in the teams’ offseason strength and conditioning program.
“You can really see that effort paying off,” Phillian said. “He’s earned everything that’s coming this way.”
Though Wilmington is undefeated and coming off two consecutive trips to the state championship game, this year’s team is much younger than last year’s roster. Susen, Miller and quarterback Caelan Bender are all juniors, meaning they are also asked to be leaders to the younger players.
“I think Darren is still trending upward,” Phillian said. “I still think he’s working to his peak level. It’s no secret to why. He’s such a hard worker. He’s totally coachable. He’s now become a great mentor for our young running backs on our team. If you look at our backs and our quarterback, we don’t have any senior starters. We’re looking at our juniors to mentor the young running backs. It’s certainly no surprise to see the success he’s having because of his work ethic and dedication.”
As far as any added expectations about making another state title game run, Miller said that’s a goal, but this year’s team is creating its own identity.
“We’ve played with all those guys, but we’re our own team,” Miller said. “The whole team, the backs, the line, the quarterback -- that’s just the goal. We want to try and get back there if we can. We’ll work as hard as we can and see where it gets us.”
