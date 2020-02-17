Laurel High’s Mitch Miles and Ellwood City Lincoln’s Austin Walley captured WPIAL wrestling championships Saturday.
Miles claimed gold in the 285-pound weight class, while Walley won his at 182. Both competed in the WPIAL Class 2A individual championships, which were held at Canon-McMillan High.
It’s the first district championship for Miles and the first not only for Walley but Ellwood City as well.
Miles, a junior, pinned Burgettstown’s Riley Kemper in 3:59. He improved to 32-0 on the season.
“Mitch just wrestled incredibly,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said. He’s the most athletic heavyweight I’ve ever seen.
“He just has this mentality that he’s refusing to lose. He’s so fun to watch. The championship match was an incredible match to watch; Mitch has his sights on Hershey.”
Walley, a senior and Bucknell recruit, pushed his season record to 37-1 and 131-25 for his career. He pinned Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember in 2:32.
“Austin did a good job,” Wolverines coach John Fleming said. “He’s starting to peak at the right time.
“In the championship match, he looked pretty good. There are still some things we need to fine tune; little tiny things we need to work on.”
Last year, Walley took second at the WPIAL Championships. He was third as a sophomore and failed to qualify for the event as a freshman.
Seven Spartans reached the WPIAL Championships, qualifying Friday in the WPIAL Section 2-2A championship meet.
Miles (285) won the section championship; Colin Bartley (106) was runner-up; Isaac Duffy (160) was runner-up; Aiden Pearce (126) finished third; Jacob Moore (152) finished fourth; Maddy Harding (113) finished fourth and Chase Tinstman (145) finished fourth.
Miles, Bartley and Pearce moved on to the PIAA Southwest Regional Tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday in Indiana, Pa.
Bartley (106) was runner-up on Saturday, losing by decision in the championship to Chase Brandabura (Carlynton), 7-3. Bartley, a freshman, is now 29-7 on the campaign.
Pearce (126), a sophomore finished sixth. He lost by decision to Evan Henry (Highlands), 10-5.
“Bartley is wrestling like he has been around the varsity game much longer than he has,” Carmichael said. “He’s an incredible worker with an incredible work ethic.
“We’ve been waiting to see the Aiden Pearce we saw this weekend. He really came out of his shell and competed well. We knew what he was capable of doing.”
