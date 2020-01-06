A pair of local wrestlers captured a championship Saturday.
Laurel High’s Mitch Miles and Ellwood City Lincoln’s Austin Walley won titles in their respective weight classes at the Midwestern Athletic Conference wrestling tournament, which was held at Ambridge High School.
Miles pinned New Castle’s Micah Killion in 56 seconds to win the title at 285. It was the second consecutive MAC championship for Miles.
“Mitch is undefeated this season. He is taking it to every opponent he’s faced,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said. “He’s healthy and he’s doing his job.”
Walley pinned Dalton Dobyns of Moon in 1:03.
New Castle’s Jonah Miller was pinned by West Allegheny’s Jordan Watters in 4:43 in the 132-pound weight class championship match.
Laurel’s Jake Moore was pinned by Ambridge’s Daniel Yetsick in 1:56 in the 152-pound weight class championship match.
Laurel, a Class 2A squad, took third in the team standings out of 16 total squads with 144 points. Moon won the overall team championship and West Allegheny was second. Both schools compete in Class 3A.
Jake Moore placed second in the 152-pound division for the Spartans and Braden Strohecker was second in 182.
Colin Bartley finished third for Laurel in 106, Sam Moore placed fourth in 195, Nick Moore took fourth in 132 and Isaac Duffy was sixth in 160. Skylar Scholler captured sixth in 195, Karsten Campbell claimed sixth in 170, Ryan DiMuccio was eighth in 160 and Maddie Harding finished eighth in 113.
“I’m very pleased with how we did,” Carmichael said of his team.
Strohecker dropped a 6-0 decision to Carlynton’s Collin Milko in the 182-pound championship match.
New Castle took seventh overall in the team standings. Miller took second at 132 for the Red Hurricane, Killion was second in 285. Giovanni Carlucci (126) and Stone Miller (113) both took second for New Castle, Gavin Joyce (152) was fourth and Cam Hooks (145) was seventh.
