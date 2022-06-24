Laurel High’s Abbie Miles has been competing in a male-dominated sport since the second grade, but that has never deterred her.
“My parents actually run our youth program and they have for quite a while. My older brother started wrestling in kindergarten and I was young so I tagged along for most of the practices,” Miles said. “One day, I came home in second grade and said, ‘You know what I want to wrestle.’ I’ve always been kind of fearless not caring what other people thought. I jumped in head first not really caring if people thought I should be there.”
With Title IX’s 50th anniversary being celebrated, Miles reflected on the discrepancies and inequality she’s seen on the wrestling mat from a young age.
“We had a tournament, I think I was 10 years old, it was a novice tournament. There was a kid, and his mom was upset that he was too good to wrestle all these kids,” Miles recalled. “My dad said, ‘Well, I have a wrestler who’s the same weight,’ and his mom is all excited.
“I ended up beating this kid and his mom freaked out. She was upset her son lost to a girl and she was screaming that girls shouldn’t be wrestling.”
Miles also commented that a majority of Catholic schools refuse to wrestle females.
In a male-dominated sport where someone like Miles comes out the victor, even a simple show of respect is hard to come by in some cases.
“I’ve been to states and I actually had to wrestle a kid I ended up beating. He refused to shake my hand after the match and the coaches refused to shake my hand,” Miles said. “I went to states when I was 12; I had a kid forfeit the match so he wouldn’t wrestle me.”
Miles praised her coach, Kevin Carmichael, and the support he’s given to her.
“Carmichael’s always been supportive of me. He loves working with me and he’s never once treated me different from the guys in the room,” Miles said. “Coaches are more cool with it because there’s a lot of girls jumping into this sport.
“It’s definitely got a lot of support for it now, where back then it was just kind of not common. When I started, I was one of the few girls.”
Carmichael gave Miles praise as well.
“The girl is an absolutely great athlete, student, friend and person to be around. You never forget any of your athletes but she’s always going to hold a special place in my heart,” Carmichael said. “She loves it for the sport. She doesn’t do it for a letter or anything like that. She does it because she’s a true fan of the sport, that has to be respected.”
Miles thinks that the sport of wrestling is evolving and seeing more girls starting to compete because of social media and news outlets.
“There’s a lot more representation in social media and the news,” Miles said. “There’s a lot of young girls; they’ll see someone and we got young girls who started (wrestling) and look up to me and think, ‘That’s cool.’”
Miles wasn’t able to compete during the 2021-22 wrestling season because of a labrum injury she suffered. Instead, she helped coach Laurel’s junior high wrestlers while going through physical therapy.
“Sometimes it was a little stressful because they’re young and easily distracted,” Miles said of coaching. “Most of them were pretty good at looking at me and respecting me. I know I could always go to Carmichael and tell him about that. He communicates really well about the whole thing. I was not that excited to coach, but this year I am going to jump back in and wrestle and coach the junior high team as much as I can.”
Carmichael commented that he had an idea of putting Miles on the coaching staff when she seemed not sure of what her season would be with the team after succumbing to the injury. He said it was one of his favorite decisions ever made as a coach.
“I told her one day in the coaches office I said, ‘I think you’re capable of coaching. You’re going to help coach the junior high wrestling team. I think she questioned it a little bit,” Carmichael said. “I think she was questioning, ‘Has my head coach lost his mind?’ I’m treating this as you are going to be a junior high coach, you’re going to wear coaching gear, you’re going to run practice and learn from the coaching standpoint.
“She had moments where she was frustrated, I would guide her a little bit and nudge her. I never showed her the way, I figured she needs to learn this on her own. She needs to figure this out and she did and she was phenomenal. I think kids respected the hell out of her, initially they probably feared her, but as the season went on they learned to respect her. When Abbie Miles spoke, they listened. They knew she was there to better them.”
Miles commented about the push for equality at Laurel and the approval of an all-girls wrestling team.
“There’s a giant push for equality throughout the school. We did approve a girls wrestling team, we’re putting that into effect this year. I’ve never really felt discriminated against,” Miles said. “Carmichael’s been all for it since they heard about it. We kind of got the numbers to get a team of our own.
“It’s been a big movement for a couple of years and I think it’s great our school’s finally approving a girls wrestling team. I think there’s 48 schools that started a team throughout the state. I think we need 100 teams to have it actually sanctioned.”
Miles commented on the opportunities female wrestlers would get if Pennsylvania actually sanctioned girls wrestling.
“It gives a lot more opportunity for girls to wrestle on a state level,” Miles said. “They’re not just as large of a scale. Wrestling after high school season is kind of expensive. It just makes it more accessible for everyone. It gives them more places to wrestle and that kind of stuff.”
“From a coaching standpoint, I have to say thank God that the state of Pennsylvania and USA wrestling and these organizations are bidding in to what the female athlete has to offer,” Carmichael said. “We’ve waited years and years for females to have a stage to compete on in wrestling and it’s finally getting there. You go to these invitational only matches put together by PA power and seeing them put female cards out there is phenomenal. Girls deserve the same athletic opportunities in academic institutions that males do. They deserve that, they earned that.”
Miles also commented on the discrepancies for scholarships between males and females in wrestling.
“Currently, I just think right now it is a lot easier to get a girls wrestling scholarship just because there are teams that don’t have full rosters but it is less money than most boys do get,” Miles said. “There’s just not as many (NCAA) Division I schools that picked up wrestling yet. It’s still kind of low key on that end.”
COMING SATURDAY: An interview with coach Luann Grybowski on her history and perspective from Title IX’s signing to present day.
