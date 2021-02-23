A pair of Laurel High wrestlers captured gold medals Saturday.
Mitch Miles and Grant MacKay topped the field in the WPIAL Class 2A Championship event, which was held at Canon-McMillan.
Miles (senior) competes at 285 pounds, while MacKay (sophomore) participates at 152. The duo advances to the PIAA Southwest Regional Championships, which will be held Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“They did a tremendous job to get on the podium and come away with gold,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said of Miles and MacKay.
Colin Bartley (113) also moved on to the Southwest Regional Championships by placing third in his weight class.
Bartley, a sophomore, posted a 3-1 record on Saturday. He lost in the semifinals, and followed that up with a pair of wins in the consolation bracket.
“Colin battled back and beat a kid on Friday to advance to Saturday,” Carmichael said. “He was really focused on Saturday. I anticipate he will show up and beat someone at IUP.”
Charles Krepp (138) went 0-2 and Chase Tinstman (172) went 0-2 to round out the Spartans competing Saturday.
Miles was seeded No. 1 at 285, earning a first-round round bye and automatically advancing him to the semifinals. Miles went 2-0 to win the championship, his second WPIAL title overall and second consecutive.
Miles pinned Nick Murphy (Elizabeth Forward) in 39 seconds in the semifinals. He then pinned Ian Fasano (Mount Pleasant) in 2:43 for the championship.
“Mitch is very quiet,” Carmichael said. “He is one of the quietest kids in our wrestling room. You know he has goals and you know he wanted to win a WPIAL championship. He’s very internal.”
Miles is now 28-5 on the season.
MacKay was seeded No. 1 at 152 and he received a first-round bye. That bye slotted MacKay into the semifinals. He also went 2-0 to win the championship.
MacKay topped Damian Barr (Burrell) in the semifinals by decision, 9-2. He then beat Justin Richey (Quaker Valley) for the championship, by a 9-2 decision.
“Grant was relentless with everyone he wrestled, whether it was in the section meet or the WPIAL championship. Absolutely 110 percent relentless with his approach,” Carmichael said. “Grant doesn’t have a brake pedal. He has a gas pedal and that’s all he uses. When the whistle blows, he’s relentless.”
MacKay’s overall record is 31-3.
MacKay is currently ranked No. 1 in the state in his weight class. Miles is No. 4 in the state in his weight class.
“I don’t see Grant not making it to state and not holding that spot,” Carmichael said. “I don’t see him not getting there. His work ethic and focus is big. It’s not an option for him to finish second.
“I don’t think fourth place is where Mitch plans on landing. It will be fun to watch him compete.”
