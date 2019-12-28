Two Lawrence County high school football standouts earned all-state recognition Friday.
Junior offensive linemen Mitch Miles (Laurel High) and Aaron Gunn (Union) were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 1A All-State squad.
Miles helped lead the Spartans to a 7-3 overall mark. Laurel finished 5-2 in the Big Seven Conference, good for third place in the league. However, the Spartans fell short of qualifying for the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs.
“Mitch has had an unbelievable last two seasons. He dominated up front,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “I’ve never had a lineman dominate with that force like Mitch. He’s constantly pancaking kids with his drive blocking; he’s a dominant force.
“I think people are just now recognizing his talent. He was doing a lot of these things last year.”
Laurel upset WPIAL runner-up and league champion Sto-Rox in the second-to-last game of the regular season, 23-15.
“The way we were able to run the football the last couple of years, a lot of it is because of Mitch’s blocking,” Cooper said. ‘He works hard at his craft. The biggest thing he improved on is his pass blocking.”
Cooper said Miles is receiving looks from Pitt, Duke, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Buffalo and Kent State, among others.
“Mitch is being patient,” Cooper said. “He knows it’s a process, just like anything else.”
Union finished 3-4 in the Big Seven and 3-7 overall.
“That’s a tremendous and a fitting honor for Aaron,” Scotties coach Stacy Robinson said. “He’s worked hard; it’s no mistake.
“He put a lot of effort in. Football is not a hobby for him. I know it will take him someplace big. The arrow is pointing up.”
Robinson said Gunn has received offers from West Virginia, Michigan State, Kentucky and Louisville.
“That’s a good thing to start out with right there,” Robinson said of Gunn’s college offers. “He just needs to keep working hard.
“He doesn’t take a day off. There’s nothing bad to stay about Aaron. He’s a football player.”
Robinson noted Gunn’s improvement from his sophomore season to his junior campaign.
“The quickness comes and getting out of his stance has improved, too,” Robinson said. “He’s a two-way player at Union and he doesn’t complain about playing defense.
“He wants to win and he works hard. His strength improved. He wants to be good and he wants to dominate his man.”
Both coaches are excited to have their all-state linemen returning for one more season.
“He’s a great kid to work with,” Cooper said. “He’s such a talent and it’s such a nice luxury to have him on the team. I’m happy and excited for him.”
Said Robinson, “Who wouldn’t be excited to have him back?,” Robinson said. “All we can do is wait and see what will happen.
“I’ve told him to just enjoy the ride. Don’t let college recruiting be a burden to you. You only go this way once so you may as well enjoy it.”
The Class 2A, 4A and 6A all-state teams will be announced on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.