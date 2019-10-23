John Montgomery

Shenango junior high football coach John Montgomery holds the Tri-County junior high championship trophy after his Wildcats defeated Neshannock at Glenn 'Pop' Johnston Stadium on Wednesday.

 PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS

Mohawk and Neshannock will compete for the Tri-County middle school football championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mohawk High School.

The Warriors are 7-0 and the Lancers are 6-1.

Eric Verdi is coach for Mohawk and Blaise Paglia coaches Neshannock.

