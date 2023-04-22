The 21st Michael “Mickey” Michalojko Memorial Scratch Bowling Tournament is set for Sunday at Colonial Lanes.
This bowling tournament matches some of the best bowlers in the tri-state area competing for a first prize of $2,000.
Michalojko was the long-time proprietor of Colonial Lanes and Shenango Bowl-A-Way, establishing a 50-plus year career in the bowling industry, as well as being one of New Castle’s top bowlers from the 1950’s through the 1970’s.
He was elected to the Lawrence County Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1973 and the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame’s Hall of Honor in 2006.
The format will consist of two, four-game qualifying squads, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Qualifiers will then compete in a finals format that begins immediately following the 1:30 p.m. squad.
Space for each qualifying squad is limited to 66 bowlers. The entry fee is $85 in advance and $95 on the day of the event.
Once again, Pizza Joe’s will be the main sponsor for the event. Proceeds from the event and additional sponsorship moneys will go toward the scholarship fund in Michalojko’s name. A total of $2,000 in scholarship money was distributed in 2023 to local area junior bowlers and a total of over $32,500 worth of scholarship money has been awarded to date.
The public is welcomed to attend and enjoy the top-quality competition. Anyone interested in competing should contact Colonial Lanes at (724) 654-5000 or stop by and complete an entry form. Entries are on a first-come, first-serve basis and must be accompanied with the entry fee.
