New Castle High graduate Ryenn Micaletti landed what she described as her dream job Monday.
Micaletti, a former women’s basketball associate head coach at NCAA Division I St. Louis University, was hired as Slippery Rock University women’s basketball coach.
“This was always my dream job forever. Ever since I was a young coach and first entering the business right out of college, I always kept an eye on Slippery Rock,” Micaletti said. “I always loved the PSAC and Slippery Rock was in my backyard being from New Castle.
“I kept an eye out and had the opportunity to be there for two seasons as an assistant coach. Ever since, coach (Bobby) McGraw and I were always close in regards to the program. I took the chance and I’m so happy.”
This is Micaletti’s first job as a head coach.
“I am beyond grateful and super excited for this opportunity to lead another group of women and just continue to pursue excellence,” she said. “I’m over the moon.”
Micaletti has 12 years of coaching experience spanning Point Park University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the U.S. Naval Academy, Longwood University and even two years as an assistant coach at SRU.
“I’ve worked for some incredible coaches and incredible mentors in my life; just the women I have led from other programs. I think my experience with all of that and having success in those programs and seeing what it takes to build a championship culture on and off the court — I intend to bring that,” Micaletti said.
“It’s not always in college athletics, but also the high school coaches and junior college coaches I’ve acted with. I’ve been blessed through this journey with so many different walks of life. I’m hoping to take a little bit from each and show how great things can look.”
Micaletti played at the college level for four years at Seton Hill and graduated from the university with a degree in history and a certification in secondary education after helping the Lady Griffins record a 45-16 record and two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Micaletti replaces Chenara Wilson, who stepped in as acting coach after Bobby McGraw passed away unexpectedly last summer. Micaletti will be filling the shoes of McGraw, but she doesn’t see it as that.
“I don’t think it’s exactly filling in the shoes,” Micaletti said. “I think it’s creating something new and building off of his legacy. His passion for Slippery Rock women’s basketball and the university in general is something I think everybody will remember about him. It’s just doing everything to our best.
“Pursuing championships, being involved in the community and doing that in his honor year in and out is what we’re going to look for as necessary rather than filling in his shoes because I don’t think anyone can do that.”
Micaletti said she has already met with some of the team.
“Prior to today I was able to get on a Zoom call with some of the members of the team and the administration and do an introduction,” Micaletti said.
“After that, I’ve been in contact via phone because everyone’s home for summer break. That’s all that has happened with the team so far. My next objection prior to building relationships with the women I have is recruiting. That’s my next big task.”
Micaletti was also the recruiting coordinator at St. Louis University. She feels that experience will help her during her tenure at SRU.
“I had the opportunity to learn how to be a recruiting coordinator under Rebecca Tillett,” Micaletti said. “Before she was a head coach (at Saint Louis), she was a recruiter at the Naval Academy so she gave me the tricks of the trade to go after certain quality kids. I hope to use that experience she taught me and have a wide scope for the recruiting pool.”
What will be Micaletti’s coaching style or philosophy in her first year as head coach?
“My first season coaching philosophy ... I think if I had to hone in one thing it would be let’s dream a big dream together and let’s put forth all the effort, all the work, all the blood, sweat and tears on and off the floor to make things happen,” Micaletti said.
“I’m hoping to show the team we can do this and do something really special from Slippery Rock University. My philosophy is to dream big. Not so much the Xs and Os. That’s automatic with coaching. I’m thinking on a wider spectrum.”
