Former New Castle High girls basketball guard Ryenn Micaletti is working in women’s basketball at the NCAA Division I level.
Micaletti is on the Longwood University women’s basketball staff as a recruiting coordinator, joining the staff in the fall. The Lady Lancers are coached by Rebecca Tillett.
Prior to going to Longwood, which is located in Virginia, Micaletti was on the Navy women’s staff for four seasons. During that time, the program both tied and broke the record for wins in a season, made multiple appearances in the finals of the conference tournament and also made multiple postseason appearances, including a win in the Women’s NIT.
Micaletti spent two seasons at Slippery Rock University on the women’s basketball staff. She also was an assistant under Tillett at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Micaletti’s collegiate coaching career started as an assistant at Point Park University, a spot she held for two seasons.
As a collegiate player, Micaletti played four years at Seton Hill.
Longwood, a member of the Big South Conference, is 0-3 on the season.
