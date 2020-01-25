Merkel to play for Lady Titans Jan 25, 2020 Jan 25, 2020 0 Grace Merkel Shenango High senior Grace Merkel has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Westminster College in the fall. She was a first-team WPIAL Section 1-1A all-star in 2019. Story continues below video The three-year letterman will major in biology. Tags Grace Merkel Letterman Sport School Volleyball Letter Of Intent Westminster College Wpial Section Major Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular UPDATED | Ohio man killed in Neshannnock Township crash UPDATE | New Castle woman charged in officer-involved shooting New Castle native still tickles the ivories at 104 Man accused of firing gun at woman's car Consultant gives presentation on garbage collection Public hearing pits mining company against unsure Shenango residents Council gets First Merit demolition plan update The first of many months in office: A day with New Castle's new mayor Crash claims life of Ohio teen: Officials are still investigating collision with dump truck Woman accused of drugs, overdose in jail COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries WISCHERMAN, Jodi Jun 8, 1961 - Jan 24, 2020 WOJTOWICZ, Raymond Dec 20, 1941 - Jan 23, 2020 REYNOLDS, Jean May 8, 1936 - Jan 23, 2020 BORST, Richard Nov 27, 1941 - Jan 22, 2020 HAUSCHILD, Lester Sep 21, 1935 - Jan 21, 2020 This Week's Circulars
