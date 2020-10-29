WHITE OAK — Shenango High cross country standout Carmen Medvit was golden once again.
The Mohawk girls team also collected gold medals on Wednesday.
Medvit won her second WPIAL cross country title. The event was held at White Oak Park.
Medvit, a senior, won the Girls 1A crown in 19:10. She also captured district gold as a sophomore in 2018. Medvit won her first title in 2018, but a medical condition during the 2019 championship at Cal U forced her to pull out. Many runners suffered during the 2019 race because of warm temperatures.
“We were very pleased,” Shenango coach Chris Thompson said. “This was really nice redemption for her.”
The Lady Warriors’ cross country team claimed the Class 1A team title with 63 points, easily defeating the closest competitor — Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (127 points).
“We all were thrilled about it,” Mohawk coach Dave Bredl said. “I had a lot of confidence in the girls.
“My top four girls are freshmen and they all reacted really well.”
Natalie Lape led the Lady Warriors, finishing seventh in 20:23 and Evelyn McClain finished 11th in 20:34. Lillian McClain (17th, 21:09), Aricka Young (18th, 21:09) and Sidney Andrews (24th, 21:32) also competed for Mohawk.
“Natalie always turns in a strong performance,” Bredl said. “I never have to worry about her; she’s very competitive.
“They haven’t let down through the year. They’ve always delivered. With them being young girls, I give a lot of credit to Nadia Lape (a senior). She’s an outstanding team leader. She’s held the team together and she has delivered for us.”
New Castle’s girls team was 16th overall with 426 points.
The Lady Canes’ Anna Blundo was the top area finisher in the Class 2A race in 21:49.
