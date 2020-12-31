A pair of Shenango High cross country standouts led the way for Lawrence County runners this season.
Carmen Medvit and Christian Maxwell paced the girls and boys runners, respectively, for the Wildcats, earning top mention on the Lawrence County Cross Country All-County Elite Eight teams.
The Elite Eight award for cross country runners was created by former Neshannock cross country coach Dave Antognoli along with former Neshannock assistant cross country coach, the late Tom Altman.
It honors both the memory of Altman and the achievements of Paul Sanders, Lawrence County’s first individual state cross country champion.
To earn this award, athletes must have one of the eight fastest times in the county in an average of four major invitationals and championship meets. Athletes are nominated by their coaches.
Their times in approved meets are averaged and compared, to arrive at a final list of the eight fastest boys and girls.
Medvit won the PIAA Class 1A championship, rolling to a time of 20:16. She also won the WPIAL Class 1A title in 19:10. It was her second overall district crown, the first came in 2018.
Shenango’s Christian Maxwell finished 26th in the Class 1A boys race in 17:58. He took eighth in 16:45 in the WPIAL Class 1A Cross Country Championships.
Following are the representatives for the Elite Eight squads:
BOYS: Christian Maxwell (Shenango), Jonah Miller (New Castle), Lucas Bradley (New Castle), Thomas Presnar (Shenango), Gavyn Hansotte (New Castle), Marley Schweiger (Ellwood City), Nolan Curran (Ellwood City), Kaleb Lloyd (Mohawk).
GIRLS: Carmen Medvit (Shenango), Grace Mason (Wilmington), Natalie Lape (Mohawk), Emma Mason (Wilmington), Evelyn McClain (Mohawk), Lillian McClain (Mohawk), Aricka Young (Mohawk), Becka Book (Wilmington).
