Shenango High senior cross country runner Carmen Medvit made it four in a row Saturday.
Medvit posted a time of 19:00.71 to claim the Tri-County Invitational championship at Shenango. She won the race by nearly 40 seconds.
It’s the fourth consecutive Tri-County individual championship for Medvit.
“She did a great job,” Shenango coach Chris Thompson said of Medvit’s performance. “She ran a really smart race; there were a lot of good runners behind her.
“To be able to do that four years in a row with the competition she had is kind of unbelievable. She navigated everything really well.”
Ellwood City Lincoln won the boys team championship with 31 points, followed by Shenango in second with 40. Laurel was third (84), Mohawk finished fourth (90) and Neshannock was fifth (124).
“My team ran really well,” Wolverines coach Mark Hall said. “They were very strong and they all ran their personal best times.
“That’s right where we want to be at this time of year, running our best.”
Mohawk’s girls team won the team title with 23 points and Shenango finished second with 48 points. Riverside registered 59 tallies to place third, while Union, Ellwood City, Laurel and Neshannock all competed but didn’t field complete teams.
“If you get them that close together that far up front, that’s a recipe for success,” Lady Warriors coach Dave Bredl said. “That was special.
“I’m very pleased with how they ran.”
Riverside’s Colby Belczyk won the boys race in 16:22.58.
The Wolverines’ Nolan Curran captured third place in 16:45.54 and teammate Marley Schweiger was fifth in 16:53.70. Joe Cioffi (7th, 17:45.74), Joel Brooks (11th, 18:14.20) and Nick Wise (13th, 18:31.49) also ran for Ellwood City.
“Nolan ran a really strong, smart race,” Hall said. “It was great to see him run the way he did.”
Natalie Lape led the Lady Warriors, finishing second in 19:39.71 and teammate Evelyn McClain was third in 20:20.72. Lillian McClain finished fourth in 20:31.77 and Aricka Young took fifth in 20:39.15. Nadia Lape rounded out Mohawk’s top five runners, finishing ninth in 21:27.32.
The top four runners for Mohawk are all freshmen.
“There’s quite a bit of talent there,” Bredl said of his freshmen contingent. “These girls will be hanging around for quite some time; hopefully that will be our recipe for success in the future.”
Christian Maxwell finished second in the boys race in 16:31.30 for Shenango and Thomas Presnar posted a fourth-place effort in 16:52.48. Ethan Krouse was ninth for the Wildcats in 18:00.79, Tyler Wittmann finished 16th in 18:47.80 and Gennero Letiera was 17th in 19:03.28.
“I couldn’t have asked for much better from my team,” Thompson said of his boys team. “Christian ran the race of his life.”
Andrew Daugherty finished 12th for Laurel in 18:29.85 and teammate Justin Johns was 15th in 18:34.10. Christopher Stone (19th, 19:33.20), Alex Viggiano (23rd, 19:52.91) and Anthony Conti (25th, 20:04.31) also ran for the Spartans.
Kaleb Lloyd led Mohawk, capturing eighth in 17:55.84. Brandon Nonnemacher was next for the Warriors in 10th in 18:13.18 and teammate Ayden Leslie placed 21st in 19:44.20. Nico Cascavilla captured 26th in for Mohawk in 20:09.60 and Jesse DiLullo was 43rd in 24:39.80.
“I thought this year, also with the boys competition, it was very competitive,” Bredl said. “For three-quarters of the race there was a pack of boys competing for first place. Kaleb and Brandon did very well.”
Lorenzo Scarnati paced the Neshannock boys, finishing 20th in 19:35 and teammate Evan Hendry was 28th in 20:28. Brian McConahy was 31st in 20:44 for the Lancers and Roger Kwiat took 32nd in 20:53. Ben Razzano was 34th in 21:41.
Riley Bruce finished eighth for Shenango in 21:10.48 and Morgan Pisula posted a 10th-place showing in 21:40.57. Olivia Conaway collected 21st in 24:40.73 for the Lady Wildcats and Jojo Buckel finished 27th in 27:46.75.
“The girls are a special group,” Thompson said of his team. “Mohawk is a very strong team. My team, the majority of them, ran their best time.”
Shannon Sauders ran a time of 22:43.39 to place 15th for Laurel. Jenna Kohnen was right behind for the Lady Spartans in 16th in 22:50.14. Arianna Cartwright (28th, 27:51.43) and Jenna Fabian (31st, 29:23.74) followed for Laurel.
Kayla Freuhstorfer (19th, 23:42.60), Clara Hudson (23rd, 25:15.11), Parker Jendrysik (26th, 26:10.73) and Charlie Doan (33rd, 30:19.49) ran for Union.
Abigail Ellsperman (18th, 23:34.23), Madi Hervatine (20th, 24:27.48) and Avalise Custer (32nd, 29:53.99) competed for Ellwood City.
The Lady Lancers’ Autumn Hendry finished 13th in 22:18 and teammate Lindsey Urban was 14th in 22:39.
Neshannock won the boys junior high team championship. The Lancers’ Brendan Burns won the race in 11:22.
Neshannock’s Emma Wilt took 10th in the junior high race in 15:44.
In the boys junior high race, Laurel’s Aidan Fuchs was second in 12:09.79, Ellwood City’s Bradley Custer was third in 12:13.33, Mohawk’s Scott McConnell finished sixth in 12:35.80 and Shenango’s Gavin Taylor was 10th in 12:55.49.
Laurel’s Alyssa Sherman won the girls junior high race in 12:52.35. Shenango’s Hailey Lee finished second in 13:58.46, Mohawk’s Ellie Whippo placed third in 14:05.70 and Ellwood City’s Kennedy Coonfare claimed 13th in 16:57.22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.