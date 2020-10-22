Carmen Medvit continues to dominate on cross country courses.
Wednesday, Medvit claimed another championship, finishing first in the Tri-State Track Coaches Association (TSTCA) meet at White Oak Park.
Medvit posted a time of 19:18.50 in the Class 1A race. She was coming off a first-place finish Saturday in the Tri-County Cross Country Invitational, the fourth consecutive win in that event for her.
Shenango finished seventh in the team standings with 222 points.
Riley Bruce finished 31st for the Lady Wildcats in 22:42.76 and teammate Morgan Pisula took 34th in 22:58.98. Olivia Conaway (84th, 26:58.51) and Josephine Buckel (107th, 30:13.51) also competed.
New Castle’s girls squad claimed 15th place in Class 2A with 333 markers.
Anna Blundo finished 37th for the Lady ‘Canes in 23:00.99 and Madison Soukovich placed 70th in 24:39.81. Summer Barge was next in 71st in 24:47.31, Nina Reider finished 78th in 25:06.81 and Lailah Bogart crossed the line in 89th in 25:35.81.
New Castle’s boys squad finished sixth in Class 2A with 202 points.
Lucas Bradley took 10th to lead the Red Hurricane in 17:14.48 and Jonah Miller was 11th in 17:20.29. Gavyn Hansotte (15th, 17:28.54), Aiden Klik (92nd, 19:32.42) and Luke Bongivengo (102nd, 19:51.50) also competed.
Shenango placed fifth in the boys Class 1A group with 136 markers.
Christian Maxwell paced the Wildcats, finishing ninth in 17:32.24 and teammate Thomas Presnar posted a 12th-place showing in 18:00.18. Ethan Krouse was 28th in 18:59.51, Gennero Lateria captured 48th in 20:08.76 and Josh Bruce finished 69th in 21:18.66.
Lorenzo Scarnati took 70th in 21:19 for Neshannock and the team finished 16th with 379 points.
Evan Hendry finished 92nd in 22:20 for the Lancers, while Roger Kwiat captured 93rd in 22:21. Brian McConahy was 105th in 23:17 and Ben Razzano finished 110th in 23:32.
Autumn Hendry paced the Lady Lancers team, finishing 51st in 24:09. Teammate Lindsey Urban placed 60th in 25:03.
VolleyballNeshannock knocks off foe
The Lady Lancers claimed a 25-7, 25-8, 25-17 Section 1-2A home victory over Freedom.
Zoe Vitale scored 15 service points for Neshannock and Marian Haggerty added six kills.
The Lady Lancers won the JV match as well 25-19, 25-16.
Girls soccer
Wilmington cruises
The Lady Greyhounds scored four goals in each half to defeat visiting Kennedy Catholic 8-0 in a District 10, Region 1-1A matchup.
Lindsey Martineau scored four goals for Wilmington (11-1, 12-1) and Reese Walker was next with two. Anna Willams and Emily Huff added one apiece.
Sarah Thomas tallied three assists and Ava Krepp was next with a pair. Martineau, Sarah Dieter and Analise Hendrickson assisted on one goal each.
Leah Gerstnecker and Taylor Kendall shared the shoutout in goal.
