Medvit bounces back to win PIAA cross country crown

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The 2019 cross country season didn’t end the way Shenango High senior standout Carmen Medvit wanted it to.
On Saturday, Medvit made sure the 2020 season had the ending she desired.
Two weeks ago, Medvit won her second WPIAL Class 1A championship. Saturday, Medvit raced to her first PIAA Class 1A cross country title, crossing the line in 20:16.
The event was held at the Parkview Cross Country Course in the Hershey GIANT Center Complex.
“It’s absolutely surreal,” Medvit said of her championship. “I felt like I was getting a prank pulled on me. I thought I would wake up and it would be a dream.”
Said Shenango cross country coach Chris Thompson of Medvit’s state title, “She put everything together to win the state championship. She ran the best and ended up being the state champion.”
For her efforts, Medvit was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Medvit is a daughter of James and Lottie Medvit. Carmen said she plans on running in college, but she’s undecided on where.
Last year, while rolling toward a potential district title, Medvit collapsed because of dehydration. She was leading the race at the time and she was unable to finish the race. It kept her from qualifying for the state meet as a junior.
“It was really tough, a tough pill to swallow,” Medvit said. “I was leading the race at the WPIAL meet up until the very end.
“If I would have finished the race and went on, I would have went on to the PIAA meet. It was very disappointing. That whole experience helped me so much; it motivated me and I wanted to redeem myself.”
Thompson acknowledged Medvit’s determination.
“With everything she had been through, it’s sort of a redemption story,” he said. “A lot of it came with what had happened last year.
“She knew what she was capable of and what she could do. This year, she was building off that determination and she wanted to accomplish the goals she set forth. To put it all together and show she is the best in the state shows she has a lot of drive and determination.”
Once Medvit’s junior season came to an end, the focus was locked in on 2020.
“I run every single day, except for Sundays,” Medvit said. “Sometimes I run on Sundays. I put in as much work as I possibly can.
“I do everything to better myself. I eat as well as I can and I try to put in as much work as I possibly can.”
The pandemic was about the only thing that could possibly have prevented Medvit from reaching her goals.
“I was nervous that we weren’t going to make it as far as we did. I thought COVID would shut down everything,” Medvit said of the season. “I wanted the season to be informal.
“I wanted to have fun. It’s my senior year, that’s what I wanted, to have fun. Last year, I was super focused. Not that that’s a bad thing, I just put a lot of pressure on myself that didn’t need to be there.”
