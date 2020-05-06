McQuiston to play basketball at SRU

Shenango High boys basketball standout Colin McQuiston will continue his academic and basketball career at Slippery Rock University.
McQuiston, a 6-foot guard who will graduate next month, finished his career with 1,425 career points. He ranks 24th all-time on the county boys scoring list. He ranked third on the school’s all-time list in assists with 457 and second on the program’s all-time list in career steals with 218.
As a senior, McQuiston paced Shenango with 19.3 points a game. He also drained a team-best 44 3-pointers. McQuiston, who owns a 4.2 GPA, handed out 167 assists and 90 steals on the year.
Slippery Rock University, an NCAA Division II member competing in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, finished 15-14 overall in 2019-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.