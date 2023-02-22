The Shenango High boys basketball team changed things up in the second half against Chartiers-Houston on Tuesday night.
The host eighth-seeded Wildcats increased the defensive pressure in the final 16 minutes en route to a 59-38 WPIAL Class 2A playoff win over ninth-seeded Chartiers-Houston.
“The first round is always tough because, number one, you don’t play for a while. It’s been a week-and-a-half since we played so you know you’re going to have a little bit of jitters in the first half,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “It’s nice to have those jitters on your home court rather than on the road. It’s nice to get that first one. To get that first one is always a challenge. Guys are nervous and you get some jitters, but it’s nice to get that one.”
Shenango (15-8) will take on the top-seeded Aliquippa (17-6) in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
“It’ll be the third time,” Bob McQuiston said on facing the Quips. “We kind of know each other now. We played them a couple of times and obviously they’re a very good team. You don’t get a number one seed for not being a good team. We’ll have to look at some film tomorrow and be ready to go. They’re a tough opponent.”
In the first quarter, Shenango’s Brody McQuiston struck first on a layup with 7:32 remaining. McQuiston paced the Wildcats with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
“You always want to get a first-round win because you want to keep playing. It’s a big win for us. We were the eight and nine seeds and we beat (Chartiers-Houston) by 20. It shows we’re better than the eight seed (we received),” Brody McQuiston said. “My teammates found me the ball. They pushed the ball down the floor and they got me in good positions to get the ball and score layups.”
With Shenango leading 8-5 in the first quarter, the team started running pass after pass around the perimeter before Bob McQuiston called a timeout with 1:44 left.
“I just think we didn’t switch screens the way we wanted to switch them,” Coach McQuiston said of the timeout. “There was just a lack of communication. I thought a couple times we got outworked for some loose balls or some rebounds. Little things we were able to overcome though.”
Chartiers-Houston’s (16-7) Nate Gregory hit a long ball to tie the game at 8 with 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
After the game was tied three times in the second quarter, Brody McQuiston came alive with back-to-back-to-back layups to pull away with a 20-14 lead.
“We thought we’d have the advantage inside with (Brody),” Bob McQuiston said. “I thought they did a pretty good job at doubling him, but our guys did a good job. I thought we were patient on offense and we were able to hit a couple of open shots and it opened it up a little bit. We got some stuff in transition. I thought (Braden Zeigler) pushed the ball up the floor and got some easy buckets for us. Jimmy Roe had a couple of easy ones for us. When you get some transition buckets it opens things up for you.”
Shenango entered halftime with a 22-18 lead over the Buccaneers.
“I just thought, offensively, we needed to run our sets a little bit better,” Bob McQuiston said of halftime adjustments. “Defensively, you give up 18 at half; you’re pretty happy. I thought we needed to run our sets a little better in the second half. I didn’t think they were real sharp. Our motion didn’t work real well tonight so we needed to go back to traditional offense. We talked about Kyle (Lenhart’s) guy really sagging. We thought we could run some screens with him and (Braden Zeigler). We thought maybe putting Kyle on the block and having to guard him left their high post a little bit open.”
Bob McQuiston said offensive rebounding has, “Been the one thing we’ve been strong at all year,” adding, “I think there’s maybe been one game where we got out-rebounded. That’s the one thing we take pride in. I think our guards do a great job of rebounding inside. (Braden Zeigler) has got to be averaging close to six rebounds a game. For a guard, that’s pretty good and Brody and Kyle, obviously, they did a good job in there as well.”
Shenango’s best quarter came in the third. The Wildcats outshot Chartiers-Houston 20-14.
Shots were falling for Shenango’s Jimmy Roe in the third quarter. Roe netted all three of his 3-pointers in the third and ended the game with 13 points.
“When he’s on, he can knock it down and tonight he was feeling it,” Bob McQuiston said of Roe. “I thought the guys did a good job of finding him. He hit a couple of big 3s to stretch the lead. Thank God he was shooting it well tonight because we needed it.”
Bob McQuiston said defensive execution in the second half was “A much better job,” than the first half, adding, “I thought the guys were a little more intense. I think we only gave up six in the fourth quarter. I thought we did a good job switching the screens. We got some 50/50 balls. That’s important. You’ve got to get those 50/50 balls, but I tell you who I was very pleased with was (Kyle) Lenhart. I thought he did a great job defensively tonight. He clogs up that middle, he did a good job on the big guy, guys are driving, he steps in and he clogs the lane. I thought he did a great job tonight.”
Kyle Lenhart grabbed six steals while Braden Zeigler had five assists for Shenango. Shenango had 13 steals in the game.
The Wildcats held Chartiers-Houston to six points in the fourth quarter. With 1:18 left in the game, Bob McQuiston took out his starters.
