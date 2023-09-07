William McPherson might not be a very vocal person, but that doesn’t stop him from helping lead the Mohawk High football team’s offensive and defensive lines.
McPherson aided the Warriors in defeating Quaker Valley, 42-8, in a nonsection road game on Friday.
“We worked well as a team. We went out there, pursued and kicked some butts,” McPherson said of the win. “We were getting a lot of penetration (on defense). Not a lot of yards. On the first drive, I made probably four tackles. I had a lot of good tackles there.”
The 5-foot-11, 240-pound lineman had a total of nine tackles against the Quakers with seven of them being solo and two assists. Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon credited McPherson’s tenacity on both sides of the ball for the great performance under the Friday night lights.
“He played both ways. The energy he brought playing both sides of the ball, it was evident,” McCutcheon said. “He was finishing blocks five yards down the field and making huge plays for us defensively. He stood out. He was our player of the game. We had a quarterback throw for five touchdowns and we didn’t award him player of the game within this locker room. (McPherson) got it. He stood out all over the field and then all over the film. It was a heck of a performance by him.”
For his efforts, McPherson was named Lawrence County Lineman of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
A son of Linda and Frank McPherson, the senior lineman started playing football in the fourth grade. He instantly filled a lineman role when starting out.
“I just fit into it,” McPherson said. “I was a big boy.”
When asked if McPherson preferred to be called William or Will, he simply responded with, “Scooter.”
“He is a funny guy. That’s the thing. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Scooter down,” McCutcheon said. “He might be tough on himself, but every day he shows up for practice in a great mood usually laughing about something. He’s always ready to go. I don’t have to say anything to Scooter as far as trying to motivate him or get his mind in the right spot. He shows up ready to go, he’s having a good time and it shows.”
McPherson is one of four seniors that work on the line for Mohawk.
“We just all bond together. We storm the ball on defense. We all click on offense,” McPherson said. “For the offensive line, we communicate a lot. We’re really good with that and the wide receivers are all good with that. On defense, we’re all good at communicating.”
Communication on the line is something of a focal point for the Warriors.
“We’re trying to demand that communication from them all up front,” McCutcheon said. “Him being the senior with a few of his buddies next to him, as a group, they’re improving on that. He’s picked it up in that area.”
McPherson said a thing that goes underappreciated about what a lineman does is, “Knowing all of the stuff you have to do and what player to go to. They switch and all of that.”
McCutcheon commented he’d rather have McPherson on the offensive line, but prefers to have him on both sides of the ball.
“Like all small schools, we don’t have the depth like most other 2A teams. Your D-line is your O-line. There’s a lot of crossover there. For him, his ability grew with his confidence,” McCutcheon said. “As he’s gained confidence through the years, it’s shown up more and more out here. He’s a kid...I don’t know that he missed a day in the weight room all winter. He has certainly stepped it up a notch on both sides of the ball. I really think it started with his confidence a couple of years ago, but then the weight room and his hard work in it; dedication in it has really showed up on the field this year.”
As of now, McPherson said he isn’t sure of what needs improving on the line, but said pass blocking is what the team excels at. McPherson is eyeing first-team all-conference honors as the big goal for his senior year.
“He wasn’t one to be a vocal young man prior to this year. He’s not a man of many words but he has been a leader for us and has spoken when need be,” McCutcheon said. “His overall improvement and strength and power have shown with his ability to move. To me, that’s what has stood out, his mobility this year and his power has really helped him out on the field.”
McPherson solely plays football at Mohawk. He plans on going to a trade school with a focus on heavy machine equipment after graduation.
