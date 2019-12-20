McPhatter repeats as AP First-Team All-American

California University of Pennsylvania and New Castle High graduate Lamont "Jake" McPhatter II recently repeated as an Associated Press First-Team All-American.
McPhatter, a senior defensive back is the program's third AP All-American in the past four seasons and 15th overall since 2005. He joins former offensive lineman Tim McCutcheon and defensive back Rontez Miles as the only players in program history to receive AP All-America status multiple times.
As a senior, McPhatter finished with 58 tackles (32 solo) and scored two defensive touchdowns while recording a pair of interceptions and one fumble recovery. He made at least five stops in each of the last six games of the year with a season-high eight tackles at West Chester. McPhatter helped anchor the top-ranked rushing defense in the country at 56.5 yards per game and the unit yielded just three rushing touchdowns on nearly 300 carries this season.
McPhatter was a consensus First-Team All-American in 2018, as well as the consensus Super Region One Defensive Player of the Year. He is tied for first among active players across all NCAA divisions with six career defensive touchdowns (four interceptions, two fumbles). McPhatter also sits second among active NCAA Division II players with 329 interception return yards in his career.
While with the Vulcans, McPhatter was a three-time All-PSAC West First-Team selection and served as a two-year captain. He registered 197 tackles (118 solo) and 12 interceptions, plus totaled five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 13.5 TFL, during his time with the program.
McPhatter was one of four players in NCAA Division II to earn AP First-Team All-America laurels in both 2018 and 2019.
This marks the third year the AP has recognized NCAA Division II All-America Teams after splitting the previous AP Little All-America model that combined all divisions outside of NCAA Division I into one award team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.