McPhatter receives workout with Raiders

New Castle High graduate Jake McPhatter is getting an opportunity to make an NFL roster.
The Las Vegas Raiders are working out McPhatter. The Raiders’ practice squad roster is thin after the New York Giants grabbed Madre Harper from their practice squad.
A former California University of Pennsylvania standout, McPhatter was named the school’s Male Athlete of the Year for the 2019-2020 academic year. He earned All-America status from multiple organizations in 2019 after being a consensus First-Team All-American in 2018.
McPhatter recorded 58 tackles, 32 of which were solo stops in 2019. He scored a pair of defensive touchdowns after posting two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
In addition, McPhatter helped lead a defensive unit that led NCAA Division II in rushing defense at 56.5 yards per game, which ranked as the fourth-best among all NCAA divisions.
California University of Pennsylvania finished 2019 with a 7-4 overall record.
McPhatter intercepted 12 passes with the Vulcans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.