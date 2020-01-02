California University of Pennsylvania football standout Jake McPhatter earned a postseason honor.
McPhatter, who is a senior defensive back and a New Castle High graduate, earned all-America honors for the second time this season, as he was previously recognized as a D2Football.com Second-Team All-American.
McPhatter was a D2Football.com All-American for the second-straight year after being a consensus First-Team All-American in 2018. The Vulcans have now boasted at least one D2Football.com All-American in 16-straight seasons.
McPhatter scored a pair of defensive touchdowns while recording two interceptions and one fumble recovery as a senior. He also tallied 58 tackles (32 solo) after collecting at least five stops in each of the last six games of the year. A two-year team captain, McPhatter helped anchor a defensive unit that led the country in rushing defense at 56.5 yards per game and also forced 29 turnovers, which was the most for the program since 2011.
McPhatter is tied for first among active players across all NCAA divisions with six career defensive touchdowns (four interceptions, two fumbles). He also ranks second among active NCAA Division II players with 329 interception return yards in his career.
A 5-foot-11, 200-pound safety, McPhatter was an All-PSAC-West First-Team selection in each of his three seasons with the program. He was the consensus Super Region One Defensive Player of the Year, plus the PSAC-West Defensive Athlete of the Year, in 2018 after leading the country in interception return yards. McPhatter totaled nearly 200 tackles and recorded 12 interceptions, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries while with the Vulcans.
The D2Football.com All-America Teams are selected by input from the D2Football.com staff, sports information directors, coaches and scouts from across the country.
California University of Pennsylvania finished 5-2 in the PSAC this year and 7-4 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.