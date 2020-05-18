McPhatter captures Cal University honor

New Castle High graduate Jake McPhatter earned high recognition from California University of Pennsylvania.
McPhatter, a senior and defensive back on the football team, was named the school’s Male Athlete of the Year.
McPhatter received All-America status from multiple organizations this year after being a consensus First-Team All-American in 2018. He was a consensus first-team all-region selection and also earned All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference First-Team status for the third-straight season.
McPhatter recorded 58 tackles, 32 of which were solo stops. He scored a pair of defensive touchdowns after posting two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
In addition, McPhatter helped lead a defensive unit that led NCAA Division II in rushing defense at 56.5 yards per game, which ranked as the fourth-best among all NCAA divisions.
Last year, McPhatter was the school’s co-Male Athlete of the Year, sharing the award with Jae’Len Means of the track and field team.
California University of Pennsylvania finished 2019 with a 7-4 overall record. The Vulcans’ four losses came by a combined 22 points.
