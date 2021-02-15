New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.