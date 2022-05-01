Hannah McDanel is making her mark on the Robert Morris University girls track and field team.
McDanel, an RMU freshman and 2021 Mohawk High graduate, helped her 400 relay team break its school record for the third time in April at Saturday's Penn Relays in Philadelphia.
The Colonials qualified for the finals in the event by recording a time of 47.31 seconds Friday to finish sixth. On Saturday in the finals, the team of senior Tara Gologram, junior Elicia Moore and freshmen Maddie Raymond and McDanel crossed the finish line with a time of 46.76 seconds to claim fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.