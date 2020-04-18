McCurley to coach linebackers for Cowboys

America’s Team is starting to take on a western Pennsylvania flavor.
In late January, the Dallas Cowboys hired 1998 Mohawk High graduate Scott McCurley as the team’s linebackers coach. He re-joins head coach Mike McCarthy, whom he coached under in Green Bay from 2006 to 2018.
McCarthy is a Pittsburgh native and Bishop Boyle High graduate.
“I do like working for him,” McCurley said. “The biggest reason why things worked out the way they did in Green Bay is I love working for (McCarthy).
“He’s great to work under as an assistant coach. He does a great job with his assistants and team. At the end of the day, you have a lot of respect for a guy like Mike McCarthy. He treats everyone the right way. He’s a guy you want to stick around.”
Rich Dalrymple is the senior vice president for public relations and communications with the Dallas Cowboys. Dalrymple, a 1978 North Hills graduate who later starred at quarterback at Westminster College, completed his 30th season with the Cowboys at the end of the 2019 season.
“Rich is a great guy,” McCurley said. “It’s always great to have guys around who has those Pittsburgh roots.
Said Dalrymple of McCurley, “Scott came in shortly after coach McCarthy was hired along with two or three other assistant coaches with deep roots in western Pennsylvania. I was very excited to see them come on board, including coach McCarthy. Then I found out that Scott is from Mohawk.
“I got to spend a lot of time with him, catching up with where we’re both from, common friends and that kind of thing. We’re really excited to have him with us. We have a lot of mutual friends. From everything I gather, he’s a very bright young man and a quality coach.”
McCurley is a son of Dick and Mary Lou McCurley. He played linebacker at Pitt, graduating in 2002. McCurley is married to Colleen and the couple have two children (Quentin and Deacon).
McCurley was out as a Packers coach at the conclusion of the 2018 season. McCarthy was fired as Green Bay’s head coach after the 2018 regular season ended.
During his time with Green Bay, McCurley spent time as defensive quality control coach, assistant linebackers coach and most recently was the defensive assistant coach.
Last year, McCurley remained close to the NFL while out of coaching.
“It worked out to be a pretty rewarding year,” McCurley said of 2019. “I got a little bit more time with the family.
“We (McCurley and McCarthy) were able to get together, watch film. Though we weren’t in the game, we were still able to stay close to the game. We were able to stay close to what happened. The hope was to help him out and us be together during that time. Coach felt good, that he wanted to coach again. He felt like another opportunity would come again.”
And it did.
Dallas came calling, hiring McCarthy as head coach on Jan. 7. McCurley came on board later in the month.
“It’s another team that is steep in tradition,” McCurley said. “The Joneses (owner Jerry Jones and family) are great. Their brand is incredible. It’s a top-notch franchise.”
McCurley may have a different perspective of the game this year with the Cowboys.
“I think more than likely I’ll be on the field,” McCurley said when asked if he’ll be coaching from the sideline or in the coaches box. “I was upstairs a lot back in Green Bay.”
McCurley grew up a Steelers fan.
“Through the ‘80s, those were some of the lean years,” McCurley said. “Then through the early (Bill) Cowher years. I was a big Steelers fan. I will always follow Pittsburgh sports to an extent. I think you always follow them.
“I probably haven’t reflected on coaching with two iconic franchises and growing up rooting for one like I should. It is something that is special. I grew up with the Steelers. You couldn’t ask for anything more special.”
Dallas has a quality crop of linebackers, led by Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, for McCurley and the staff to work with.
“I’m excited,” McCurley said of the team’s top linebackers. “It’s unfortunate the way this offseason has gone.
“We have a bunch of talented guys on the roster and we’re excited to start working with them.”
Teams all across the NFL are having a difficult time preparing for the upcoming season.
“Everybody is out of the facility right now,” McCurley said. “Hopefully when it’s safe and we’re able to do so, we can get the players on the field.
“It is what it is. It’s society. It’s not just something that’s happening in football or the NFL. We are just trying to do what we have to do.”
The NFL Draft starts Thursday and the Cowboys coaching staff has been hard at work preparing the team’s draft board.
“We go through the draft process each day,” McCurley said. “The coaches do a great job of being involved.
“It’s really about bringing everybody together. The process is ongoing for the next week. At that time, it will be up to the decision makers and the head coach.”
Dallas owns the No. 17 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Cowboys were 8-8 a season ago.
McCurley isn’t too worried about advancing through the coaching ranks at this time to possibly being a head coach down the road.
“The way I look at it, I’ll just take my role and opportunity to the best I can,” he said. “If you’re working hard you’ll get your players to excel, you’ll have opportunities to move up.”
