McCurley joins Dallas Cowboys

Scott McCurley has reunited with new Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.
The Mohawk High graduate has been named linebackers coach for the Cowboys. He previously worked on McCarthy’s staff at Green Bay.
McCurley joined the Packers during McCarthy’s first year in 2006 as an intern.
There has been some discussion about the Cowboys potentially moving from a 4-3 defensive front to a 3-4 under McCarthy’s defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. McCurley helped Clay Matthews make the transition from outside to inside linebacker in 2015. Matthews started all 16 games at middle linebacker for the first time in his career and was named to the Pro Bowl after recording 85 tackles while registering 6.5 sacks. Both totals ranked second on the team.
Before being named assistant linebackers coach, McCurley was the defensive quality control coach for five seasons, which led to him having various positions on the defensive staff. He was part of the 2009 team that finished No. 2 in the NFL in total defense.
