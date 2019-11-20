McConahy has reached a level of greatness in senior season

A year ago, Junior McConahy was a good player on a great Wilmington High football team.
This year, McConahy has upped his game. He is now nothing short of a great player on a great team.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior tight end/split end caught six passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the unbeaten Greyhounds' 35-20 victory over Chestnut Ridge in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Somerset High on Friday.
For his efforts, McConahy has been named Lawrence County's Athlete of the Week by the New Castle News sports staff.
For the season, the team captain has snagged 34 passes for 674 yards. A year ago, when Wilmington played for a PIAA title, McConahy caught 21 passes for 428 yards.
No one is more sold on McConahy than second-year Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian.
"I don't think there's a guy who has worked harder than Junior," Phillian said. "But the most impressive thing about him is that he doesn't care if he has 10 catches or zero catches, he is all about the team. He plays with relentless effort.
"He's as good a receiver as I've seen and an even better blocker," he added. "He is the guy who arrives early and stays late. He just thinks about the team. He is very selfless."
Phillian says it is no coincidence that McConahy is at the place he is. A son of Wilmington assistant coach Sean McConahy, himself a former star for the Greyhounds and Westminster College, Junior McConahy has inherited his father's work ethic.
"As soon as the season ended last year in Hershey, Junior went straight to play basketball," Phillian said. "But he also immediately went into the weight room. He committed himself to having a great senior season. His dedication to strength and conditioning is as good as anyone's I've seen. Everyone picks up on his work ethic in the weight room."
McConahy was one of three returning starters on each side of the ball from a season ago and also excels at defensive end, according to Phillian.
"As good as he is on offense, Junior is also a fantastic defensive player," he said. "He is very disciplined and does whatever is asked of him within the scheme."
Phillian said that McConahy is getting numerous Division II feelers.
"Some college football program is going to get one heck of a player," he said. "I think Junior is just going to continue to get better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.