The Wilmington High football team was trailing by 14 points against Hickory on Friday through three quarters.
The Greyhounds, though, erupted in the fourth quarter.
Wilmington quarterback Tuff McConahy secured the victory with nine seconds left on a 7-yard pass to Buddah Book and completed the two-point conversion to give the team a 22-21 District 10, Region 3-2A/3A victory.
“It was real nice winning that,” McConahy said. “We were coming in thinking it was going to be a game. It ended up being just what we thought it was going to be. We came into halftime (down) 14-0. We came back out and we came out like a rocket.”
McConahy said there was some pressure on the final touchdown pass.
“A little bit of pressure but I felt confident with my line blocking,” he said. “I knew my receivers were going to catch it.”
McConahy commented that he didn’t feel pressure on the two-point conversion.
“If anything, that would’ve been Tyler Mikulin’s pressure,” McConahy said. “I know I can pitch the ball to him but he just has to get in there.”
For his efforts, McConahy was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News staff.
“He’s very calm, cool and collected under center or shotgun as was the case in the final play. He has a great poise about him,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said of McConahy. “It’s a poise from all of the work Tuff put in. Tuff’s one of the hardest workers on our football team. His dad (Sean McConahy) is one of our assistant coaches and I know they enjoy their time working together. Through all the hard work and the practice, that’s what prepared Tuff to be successful in that moment.”
The junior quarterback was 8 of 14 for 74 yards in passing and hit the negatives in the rushing but that doesn’t bother him.
“Stats, they’re not really my go-to thing,” McConahy said. “As long as my team can just get the win that’s fine with me.”
McConahy also cited some plays from Buddah Book that stood out to him in the game against Hickory.
“Buddah Book had two passes as a receiver,” McConahy said. “Those are big bringing us down on the drive.”
Two weeks ago, Wilmington was able to pull off another fourth-quarter victory with 13 seconds remaining. McConahy talked about the adversities Wilmington has dealt with.
“There’s been a lot, I think so,” McConahy said on adversities. “There was the win against Greenville with (13) seconds, this one with nine. It’s just been insane.”
McConahy talked about what was done heading into halftime trailing by 14.
“You just got to get the guys together. We’re a team that’s just always built relationships,” McConahy said. “We’ve always been together since the fifth grade. We know each other, we know we can do better and we came out just how I thought we were going to.”
McConahy believes the biggest strength Wilmington possesses is in the team’s defense.
A son of Sean McConahy and Ashley O’Brien, the junior also plays as a safety for the Greyhounds. He said he has his days as one or the other.
“I think, there’s a huge emphasis for what Tuff does for us at the safety position. I would say, first and foremost, what he brings to our team is being our quarterback. He still takes his safety position very seriously on the defensive side of the ball,” Phillian said. “The two interceptions he had were turning points in the game. Without those two, I’m not sure we’d be set up to have that game in the fourth quarter. Again, those two interceptions were absolutely turning points in the football game on Friday night.”
What makes a good quarterback according to McConahy?
“Just all around balance. As long as you can throw and run,” McConahy said. “I feel like there’s a little bit more (responsibility) because your attitude shows off who you are as a person. If the team sees you like that, they’re going to do the same probably.”
McConahy said the biggest improvement to make moving forward for Wilmington is improving play in the first half of the game.
“So far, our first halves haven’t been the best but we always finish strong.” McConahy said.
McConahy spoke on the upperclassmen leadership on the team.
“We were young last year. We’re coming back with the same amount of kids and three seniors,” McConahy said. “I don’t know, we’ve just been together forever so it doesn’t really change anything.”
McConahy praised Phillian.
“He’s helped majorly. He’s been putting in the work,” McConahy said of Phillian. “He told us he spent nine hours here on a Sunday and I know he’s a church guy so that’s after church as well.”
McConahy said the emphasis for this season is making a comeback.
“Last year, of course, we fell in the D-10 championship,” McConahy said. “We’re hoping to get back there this year and just rewrite history.”
McConahy also plays basketball for Wilmington but is currently undecided on playing a sport at a collegiate level.
“I think one thing that I would say Tuff has imparted on me is, the old mantra that he epitomizes, that hard work pays off. I appreciate his work ethic; his commitment,” Phillian said. “The voluntary practices in the summer, he didn’t miss one of them. He’s very, very coachable. He really brings to life the old adage that hard work pays off. He’s there every single day, even the voluntary stuff.”
