McBeth scores gold, silver in PIAA swim meet

Neshannock High swimmer Conner McBeth closed his high school swim career in style.
McBeth, a senior, won the PIAA Class 2A championship in the 100 freestyle in 44.56. He was two seconds faster than Susquehannock’s Jacob Wade. McBeth also took second in the 50-yard freestyle in a personal-best mark of 20.26.
The state championship meet was held Friday at Cumberland Valley High School.
“I feel he did awesome. He wanted to win two golds,” said Karen McBeth, who is Conner’s mom and doubles as the Neshannock High swim coach. “He ended up dropping time in the end; that mattered most.
“In the 100 free, we’re just thrilled about winning the gold. Bringing home the gold was the highlight of his career. He exceeded our expectations. He’s happy with himself.”
Conner McBeth, a senior, swims independently because Neshannock doesn’t have a varsity team. Karen McBeth, though, serves as the coach for any Lancers swimmer.
At the state level, McBeth finished ninth place in the 50 freestyle and fourth place in the 100 freestyle as a freshman. As a sophomore, he earned a silver medal in the 50 freestyle and a bronze medal in the 100 freestyle. McBeth came away with a gold medal in the 50 free and a silver medal in the 100 freestyle in his junior year.
“It’s been amazing,” Karen McBeth said of Conner’s career. “Watching him grow as a swimmer and a competitor, he’s become such a sportsman. He made so many friends from different teams. That says a lot about him as a swimmer, a person and his character.”
Conner McBeth, a West Virginia University recruit, claimed six gold and two silver medals in WPIAL Class 2A action for his career.
“We’re certainly hoping that he goes into his first year and he just continues to improve,” Karen McBeth said of Conner’s upcoming collegiate career. “He’ll have a lot more technical training and lifting. That should help him succeed to their expectations, and to get to the level where they need him to be.”
Last year, Conner McBeth won the state title in the 50 freestyle because he was the top seed in the event when the PIAA canceled the Class A meet as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into gear.
Ellwood City Lincoln’s Alexander Roth and his younger brother Joseph Roth competed for Riverside in Class 2A action because Ellwood doesn’t have a varsity team. The Panthers claimed the 200 freestyle relay championship with the Roth brothers competing. The relay team fashioned a time of 1:26.52.
Riverside’s 200 medley relay team also comprised the Roths and they won silver in 1:35.27.
Joseph Roth earned silver in the 100 backstroke in 50.36. He was edged at the line by Lakeland’s Peter Kawash, who scored gold in 50.34.
The Panthers’ 400 freestyle relay team took third in 3:13.17 with the Roth brothers participating on the team.
Attempts to reach Riverside coach Bill Valli for comments were unsuccessful.
