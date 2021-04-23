McBeth makes a splash as he ends his Y career

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
Conner McBeth saved his best for last.
The Neshannock High student concluded his YMCA swimming career with a pair of gold medals at the YMCA National Meet at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
McBeth began his swimming career at the age of 12, joining the New Castle YMCA Silver Sharks swim team under the team’s head coach, Anita Murphy. Since joining the swim team, he has qualified for sectionals, districts and state each year, has held a state record in the 100 freestyle and is a four-time national qualifier. This year, he competed in four events at nationals to conclude his Y swimming career.
“He had a great career,” Murphy said. “He was at the Y five days a week for two hours a day faithfully. For starting at 12, he progressed quickly. I really look forward to what he will do at WVU.”
A week prior to his national competition, McBeth competed at the 2021 YMCA Regional Championships held at Spire Institute in Geneva Ohio, where he claimed three first-place spots in the 50 freestyle (20.66), 100 freestyle (45.44) and the 100 butterfly (51.67). In addition to his personal first-place finishes, he claimed another two firsts along with his relay team in the 200 medley (1:40.25) and the 400 free relay (3:16.43). Both of the winning relay times set new team YMCA records.
Heading to the national meet, McBeth rounded out his swimming career with 2 Gold National Championship wins. 1st in the 50 Freestyle (20.67), 1st in the 100 Freestyle (44.56), 5th in the 100 Backstroke (52.32) and 12th in the 100 Butterfly (51.90).
McBeth holds six team records at the Lawrence County YMCA in the 50 free (20.26), 100 back (52.41), 100 free (44.44), 200 IM (2:02.58), 400 free relay (3:16.43) and 200 medley relay (1:40.25).
McBeth, a son of Jeff and Karen McBeth of Neshannock Township, has committed to West Virginia University and will continue his swimming career with the Big 12 Division 1 Mountaineers in the fall of 2021. His undergraduate major will be biology and then he will continue his studies in grad school to become an optometrist.
