McBeth claims silver on Day 2 of WPIAL swim championships

Neshannock High junior Conner McBeth took the podium in second place in the 100 freestyle at the WPIAL Class 2A Swimming Championships at Pitt’s Trees Pool on Friday.
McBeth finished with a time of 45.08. He also broke the WPIAL record of 45.48, but that mark will be held by the first-place winner Ian Shahan of Belle Vernon with a time of 44.68.
Bringing home a fifth-place medal was Shenango High sophomore, Connor Jeffcoat. Jeffcoat ended his 500 freestyle with a time of 4:58.96.
Mohawk’s only WPIAL swimming qualifier, Sidney Andrews, swam the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:05.73, giving her a 19th-place finish.
McBeth’s teammates, senior Liam McGann, swam his last WPIAL 100 backstroke at 57.08, claiming 12th place, while sophomore Bella Tinstman posted a 100 breaststroke time of 1:15.42, giving her a 20th-place finish.
Ellwood City Lincoln junior Alexander Roth, who swims with Riverside High, posted a first-leg split of 49.30 helping his relay team to a fourth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:20.57.
The PIAA Swimming Championships will be held at Bucknell University in March. Per PIAA Class 2A guidelines, only the top finisher in each event is guaranteed a spot in the state meet. Based on time, the remaining seed spots are filled in from across the state. McBeth claimed an automatic entry in to the state meet by capturing a first-place medal in the 50 freestyle on Thursday.
