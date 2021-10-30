TITUSVILLE — It's another Mason individual championship for the Wilmington High School girls cross country program.
Emma Mason, a junior, paced the field at the District 10 Class 1A championship meet in Titusville to win her first individual title. She crossed the finish line at 20:18.4.
Mason's older sister Grace, now a freshman runner at Robert Morris University, also won the District 10 individual title as a junior when she won in 2019. Wilmington's Ava Shearer, a junior, also punched her ticket to next weekend's state championship meet with a four-place finish in 20:34.1. Wilmington finished fifth in the team standings.
No Wilmington boys runners qualified for the state meet.
Mason and Shearer will join 16 WPIAL qualifiers from Lawrence County on Saturday in Hershey.
