Emma Mason led the way for the Wilmington High girls cross country team on Saturday.
The Lady Greyhounds’ Mason took first in the girls race in the District 10, Region 1-2A Cross Country Championships. The event was held at Hickory.
Mason won the race in 19:26, helping Wilmington to a fifth-place finish. Ava Shearer finished seventh for the Lady Greyhounds in 20:06, Lia Vastano took 28th in 22:32, Samantha Gioan claimed 53rd in 26:25 and Linnea Funari was 54th in 26:27.
Wilmington’s boys team placed sixth. Pierce Nagel paced the Greyhounds’ boys, crossing the line in 20th place in 19:00, while teammate Tagg Walker was 26th in 19:24. Beau Reed was 27th in 19:32, Nat Bersett finished 35th in 20:04 and Collin Buckwalter placed 37th in 20:10.
