HERSHEY — Wilmington High girls cross country standout Grace Mason turned in a strong performance Saturday.
Mason, a junior, captured a silver medal with her second-place effort in the PIAA Class 1A Cross Country Championships at Hershey’s Parkview Cross Country Course.
Mason posted a time of 19:37. Last year, Mason took third at the state meet. She improved her time this year by around 20 seconds.
“We were excited at how well she did,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mary Beth Acker said. “She ran well last year. It’s hard to move up when you get up to a certain level like she was at last year in third place; we were very happy with the second-place finish.
“I thought Grace ran a smart race. The race went out pretty quickly. She kept her composure and she went out strong. She was in the front pack. I thought she ran a smart first mile and that gave her opportunities in the second half of the race. She was able to respond to her competitors later in the race.”
Shenango’s Emily Olcott, a sophomore, earned a medal in the girls Class 1A race by posting a time of 20:21.3 and finishing 14th.
“She ran a great race,” Lady Wildcats coach Chris Thompson said. “We went in trying to figure out how she wanted to run and she ran it how we wanted her to. She ran hard and settled into her pace. We told her not to change anything.
“We were thrilled that she won a medal. It’s exciting to have that experience and it’s one she will have for the rest of her life.”
Shenango’s Riley Bruce took 99th in 22:15.2 in the girls Class 1A race.
The Lady Greyhounds, who won the District 10, Class 1A championship, finished fourth as a team with 149 points. New Castle’s boys, which won the WPIAL Class 2A crown, took third overall with 128 tallies.
“I thought the girls did a good job,” Acker said. “That’s the highest finish we’ve had as a team at the state championship. For a lot of the kids it was their first time running in it, except for Grace.
“I thought they did an excellent job in a very challenging meet. I thought the kids competed well.”
“I thought we ran great,” Red Hurricane coach Jeff Shaftic said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more from those guys. We really attacked the second half of that race. We had a plan and we executed it well. I was thrilled.
“The entire year has been a pleasure. To watch them grow and work with them, winning a WPIAL championship for the first time in 65 years is quite an accomplishment.”
Emma Mason followed her sister Grace’s effort for Wilmington by claiming 61st in 21:28. Becka Book (63rd, 21:31), Samantha Gioan (94th, 22:11, Maddalena DiMuccio (103rd, 22:20), Elise Hilton (144th, 22:58 and Claudia DiMuccio (148th, 23:07) also ran for the Lady Greyhounds.
Anthony Litrenta paced the ‘Canes, finishing 28th in 16:56.4 and teammate Zac Gibson was 40th in 17:06.0. Jonah Miller finished 54th in 17:18.3 for New Castle, Ryan Hunyadi placed 72nd in 17:34.2 and Gavyn Hansotte took 81st in 17:38.2. Isaac King (138th, 18:15.3) and Aiden Klik (184th, 18:47) also placed for the ‘Canes.
“Anthony has helped to redefine what this program is,” Shaftic said of Litrenta. “The kid pretty much owns all of the records for us. The way he trains, he dots all the I’s and crosses all the T’s. He’s done a lot to help grow this program.”
New Castle girls runner Anna Blundo finished 158th in 22:19.
The Wildcats’ Christian Maxwell finished 84th in 18:11 in the boys Class 1A race and teammate Tommy Presnar claimed 90th in 18:14.
Sidney Andrews led the Mohawk girls in the Class 1A race, finishing 122nd in 22:40.4 and teammate Nadia Lape was 131st in 22:45.4.
Wilmington’s Dale Nestor finished 48th with a time of 17:42.
Laurel High’s Andrew Daugherty placed 119th in 18:30 and teammate Bryce Patterson took 168th in 19:36.
Ellwood City Lincoln’s Nolan Curran finished 107th in 18:24.
