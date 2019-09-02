By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Grace Mason helped propel the Wilmington High girls cross country team to a championship on Saturday.
Mason took third place overall to lead the Lady Greyhounds to the team championship at the Hornet Harrier Invitational at Delahunty Middle School.
Mason finished in 19:27. Becka Book followed for Wilmington in 13th in 20:56 and Emma Mason took 16th in 21:40. Elise Hilton was 21st in 21:59.
The Greyhounds’ boys team team finished ninth, led by Dale Nestor with a 15th-place time of 17:58.
Wilmington’s Tagg Walker won the middle school boys race with a time of 10:08 and the Lady Greyhounds’ middle school girls were led by Madison Bryson in 18th place in 12:27.
New Castle boys
place second
The Red Hurricane took second at the McDowell Invitational, posting 63 points. Butler won the event with 52 markers.
Anthony Litrenta placed fifth in a time of 16:20 for New Castle and Zac Gibson finished ninth in 16:40. Jonah Miller (11th, 16:46), Ryan Hunyadi (13th, 16:47) and Gavyn Hansotte (25th,17:33) also competed.
The ‘Canes’ junior varsity boys team finished fourth overall with Isaac King capturing second overall in 18:19.
New Castle’s girls varsity team took eighth out of 17 teams at the McDowell Invitational.
Anna Blundo led the team with a time of 21:58, placing 30th. Marissa Polding was 42nd in 22:42, followed by Madison Soukovich (22:52), Julia Bryson (22:53) and Nina Reider (23:37).
Girls soccer
Wilmington rolls to win
Emilia Labbiento and Lindsey Martineau scored two goals each to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 7-0 nonregion road win over Neshannock in the season opener for both schools.
Ava Krepp, Anna Williams and Emma Hill also scored for Wilmington.
Ava Krepp collected two assists, while Martineau, Reese Walker, Labbiento and Megan Bayuk added one each.
The Lady Greyhounds led 4-0 at the half.
Leah Gerstnecker and Taylor Kendall combined for four saves to split the shutout in goal.
Victoria Conrad had 12 saves for the Lady Lancers.
Wilmington outshot Neshannock, 23-5.
