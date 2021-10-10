Lindsey Martineau helped lead the Wilmington High girls soccer team to victory Saturday.
Martineau scored the game’s only goal as the Lady Greyhounds knocked off visiting Cambridge Springs, 1-0, in a District 10, nonregion matchup.
Martineau gathered a corner kick from Anna Williams and found the back of the net with less than two minutes to go in regulation for Wilmington (6-1 region, 10-2 overall).
Taylor Kendall made one save in goal to earn the shutout.
Mohawk earns tie
Natalie Quear scored two goals for the Lady Warriors as the team came away with a 2-2 Section 3-1A tie with visiting Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Alexa Kadilak posted two assists for Mohawk (1-6-1, 3-6-1).
The game was tied at 1 at the half.
Abi Boehning made 22 saves for the Lady Warriors.
Cross country
Mohawk girls place fourth
Natalie Lape raced to a fifth-place finish for the Lady Warriors in the Bill Lennox SRU Invitational.
Lape crossed the line in 20:09 and Mohawk tallied 80 team points to finish fourth in the standings. Seneca Valley won the girls event with 49 markers.
Evelyn McClain finished 11th for the Lady Warriors in 21:07 and Aricka Young claimed 19th in 21:44. Ellie Whippo captured 22nd in 22:19 and Lillian McClain was 23rd in 22:22.
Mohawk’s boys squad finished 10th in the team standings, led by Kaleb Lloyd who was 29th in 18:05.
Brandon Nonnemacher was 41st in 18:51, Nico Cascavilla took 54th in 20:00, Ayden Leslie was 62nd in 21:09 and Logan Walker claimed 64th in 21:20.
Mason wins invitational
Wilmington’s Emma Mason claimed first place in the girls varsity race out of 88 competitors at the Dirty Dawg Invitational at Harbor Creek. She finished in a time of 20:31.
Ava Shearer was seventh for the Lady Greyhounds in 21:32, Lia Vastano was 33rd in 23:14 and Samantha Gioan captured 82nd in 29:34.
The Greyhounds’ boys team placed ninth overall out of 14 teams.
Akito Hatch led Wilmington, finishing 25th in 19:12 and Pierce Nagel was 41st in 19:50. Tagg Walker took 43rd in 19:52, Beau Reed was 64th in 20:37 and Collin Buckwalter placed 82nd in 21:33.
Girls tennis
Lady Greyhounds fall
Wilmington dropped a 4-1 District 10, Region 1-2A road match to Hickory.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1) earned the lone win for the Lady Greyhounds (8-6, 8-6) at No. 1 singles.
Matyasovsky advanced to the quarterfinals of the District 10, Class 2A Singles Tournament as well before she was eliminated.
HICKORY 4, WILMINGTON 1
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Isabella Frangakis 6-2, 6-4.
2. Nicolette Leanard (H) def. Jenna Allison 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
3. Abbie Bender (H) def. Bella Toto 6-5, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Gioda Bertolasio/Ava Spielvogle (H) def. Mary Boyd/Adrienne Offutt 6-4, 6-0.
2. Hannah Bieghley/Brooke Psznick (H) def. Lilly Ochs/Megan Blasko 6-1, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.