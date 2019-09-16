Wilmington High’s Lindsey Martineau excelled Saturday.
Martineau scored two goals to lead the Lady Greyhounds girls soccer team to a 4-1 District 10, nonregion home win over Cambridge Springs.
Reese Walker and Ashley Wignall added one goal each for the winners.
Wilmington (4-2) held a 1-0 lead at the half.
Walker, Martineau, Anna Williams and Ava Krepp posted one assist each for the Lady Greyhounds.
Volleyball
Neshannock wins MAC
The Lady Lancers defeated Ellwood City Lincoln in the championship match, 25-23, 25-23, to capture the Midwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship. The MAC was held at Lincoln Park.
Neshannock finished the tournament 7-1.
The Lady Wolverines compiled a 6-2 ledger to finish second.
Cross country
Mason paces Wilmington
The Lady Greyhounds’ Grace Mason placed sixth at the Boardman Spartan Cross Country Invitational at Boardman High School.
Over 5,000 runners competed in the event.
Wilmington placed ninth in a field of 50 schools in the Division III race, which is comparable to Pennsylvania’s Class 1A.
The Wilmington boys team finished 15th in a field of 49 schools.
Mason posted a time of 20:37.
Dale Nestor led the Greyhounds’ boys team, capturing 35th place in 18:11.
Clay Kelliher (97th place), Dylan Lynch (91st place), Emma Mason (70th place), Elise Hilton (82nd place) and Becka Book (57th place) all finished in the top third of the 300-plus competitor races for the Wilmington squads.
Boys golf
Turk leads Neshannock
Preston Turk shot a 1-under-par 35 to lead the Lancers to a 201-251 WPIAL Section 5-2A victory over Laurel over the front nine at Castle Hills Golf Course.
Nick Viggiano added a 38, Liam Kosior a 39, Liam McGann a 44 and Sam Ball a 45.
For Laurel, Sam Haswell shot a 44, Nolan Ayres a 47, Greg Preisser a 51, Marcus Haswell a 52 and Brandon Boyles a 57.
Neshannock is now 8-0, both in the section and overall.
