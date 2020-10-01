The Wilmington High girls soccer team improved to 5-1-0 with a 6-0 shutout of Kennedy Catholic on Wednesday.
Lindsey Martineau and Ava Krepp had two goals each for the Lady Greyhounds and Taylor Kendall earned the shutout in goal.
Assisting for Wilmington were Sarah Dieter (2), Emily Arblaster, Krepp, Emily Huff and Martineau.
TENNIS
Lady Lancers end season
Neshannock High capped off its season with the Section 4-AA WPIAL Doubles Tournament at Blackhawk High School. The top three finishers advance to the WPIAL Championships at Shadyside Academy next Thursday. The Lancers #1 team of Cristina Memo/Ava Horn was defeated in the round of 16 by Central Valley 10-0. The Lancers #2 team, and first doubles of Bailey Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski, defeated Riverside in the round of 16,10-7. In the quarterfinals, they were defeated 10-0 by the #2 from Beaver.
Golf
Spartans drop fnale
Laurel closed out its Section 5-AA season with a 213-234 loss to Ellwood City over the par 36 back nine at Del-Mar.
The Spartans closed out at 8-4.
Laurel’s Caleb Gilmore was medalist with a 40, sharing honors with Ellwood’s Ryan Hampon’s 40. Brandon Boyles and Greg Preisser were in with 45s. Marcus Haswell had a 49 and Sam Haswell added a 55.
