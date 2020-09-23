Wilmington and coach Ben Bailey both reached career win No. 300 in a 21-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over West Middlesex.
Bailey has earned all 300 of his wins as the Lady Greyhounds’ coach.
Lindsey Martineau and Sabrina Devite scored three goals apiece for Wilmington (2-1, 2-1). Analise Hendrickson and Emma Hill chipped in with two tallies each. Ava Krepp, Emily Huff, Reese Walker, Alexis Lambert, Camryn Kollar, Ashley Wignall, Annalee Gardner, Madison Dickinson, Mariah Gardner, Paige Buckwalter and Maria Mitchell scored one goal each for the winners.
Krepp, Walker, Emily Arblaster and Sarah Dieter delivered three assists each for Wilmington. Hendrickson was next with two assists, followed by Martineau, Huff, Anna Williams, Gardner and Madison Dickinson contributed one each.
Leah Gerstnecker earned the shutout in goal for the Lady Greyhounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.