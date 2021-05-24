SLIPPERY ROCK — Lindsey Martineau had herself a day on Saturday.
The Wilmington junior sprinted, hurdled and relayed to gold medals at the District 10 Class 2A track and field championship meet at Slippery Rock University. Four times, that is.
Martineau swept the 100 (15.19) and 300 (47.11) hurdles for individual first-place medals. She then teamed with Becka Book, Grace Mason and Lizzie Miles to win the 400 (51.01) and 1600 (4:03.38) relays.
Martineau is the third seed in the 100 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles ahead of this weekend’s state championship meet at Shippensburg University. The 1600 relay will enter with the fastest time for qualifying at the state meet.
Not to be outdone, Mason and Miles each won individual events to claim three golds on the day.
Mason, a cross country star signed to run at Robert Morris University next year, won the 800 meters in 2:20.05, repeating as champion after winning at the 2019 meet.
Miles, also a senior, won the 400 meters in 59.88 and was third in the 100 meters.
In the team standings, Slippery Rock just edged Wilmington for the team championship, 78-76.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.