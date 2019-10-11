Mars to compete in Ironman

New Castle native Bob Mars will compete in the Vega Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Saturday.
Mars, 57, is a 1980 Union High graduate who now lives in Pearland, Texas. He will be one of more than 2,000 competitors who will compete in a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run.
Mars, who will wear bib No. 152, has been competing in Ironman competitions for more than a decade.
He is a son of Harry and Margaret Mars of New Castle.
(0) comments
